Houses in Wealden available for shared ownership – Wealden District Council

Wealden District Council is working with Greymoor Homes to offer two new three bedroom homes available for Shared Ownership.

The scheme in Scots Pine Grove, Wadhurst, is expected to be delivered this spring and the homes will be available to people who meet the affordability criteria to take out a mortgage on the stock purchased.

Wealden Council have appointed Eastbourne Property Shop as their sales agent who will manage the purchase from booking to completion of sale.

The scheme allows people to buy a home if they cannot afford all the deposit or mortgage payments for a home that meets their needs on the open market. They buy a share of the property – usually between 25% and 75% of the home’s full market value. The buyer then pays rent to the landlord – in this case Wealden County Council – for the part they own.

Residents interested in the homes must be over 18 years of age, unable to purchase a home suitable for their needs on the open market and have sufficient savings for a mortgage deposit.

Preference will be given to those who live and work in the local area of ​​Wadhurst, then those who live and work in neighboring parishes, followed by those who live or work in the Wealden district.

Councilor Ray Cade, Wealdens portfolio holder for Housing, said: The shared ownership scheme gives residents the opportunity to get onto the property ladder, which with current house prices and mortgage rates is becoming harder to come by. done.

I would encourage anyone looking to buy a home to look at the scheme and assess whether it would be an option for them.

For more information about buying a shared ownership home in Scots Pine Grove, email [email protected]