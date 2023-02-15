Over 29 tonnes of carbon saved by cyclists in Warwickshire! Warwickshire County Council





Cyclists across Warwickshire saved 29,000kg of carbon over the past 6 months when they got on their bikes and chose active journeys for work and leisure.

Last year, Warwickshire County Council joined the Love to Ride family of partner organisations, giving residents, businesses and community groups access to the best rewards and resources that encourage cycling for commuting, not just for fun. Following a highly successful September Cycle campaign, use of the app by individuals, businesses and communities across Warwickshire has continued to grow, resulting in: 639 Knights in Warwickshire

39 Jobs

42,943 trips made by bicycle, of which 40% were for a specific purpose such as shopping, commuting or errands, and not for exercise reasons

578,958 miles on bike. Replacing short car journeys with cycling helps improve mental and physical health, as well as bringing huge benefits to the environment. There’s also extra help available for anyone thinking of getting back on their bike, including the popular Dr Bike sessions taking place across Warwickshire over the spring where residents can bring their bikes along to have them fixed and tagged safety and the Cycle Buddies scheme, where new cyclists are offered support from more experienced cyclists. Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly cycling, are huge both for the individual and for our wider environment. “For many of us, it can seem difficult, and perhaps scary, to know where to start as traveling by car, even for short journeys, has become so ingrained in our daily lives. “We are committed to supporting residents to realize that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey each week to an active alternative such as cycling and we hope this partnership with Love to Ride will continue provide residents with entertainment and entertainment and entertainment. engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to get on their bikes too.” To start your cycling adventure today, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire Warwickshire County Council is running the #JustOneJourney campaign to encourage residents to ditch their cars and switch to active travel. Find out more about this here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3068/helping-residents-to-switch-justonejourney-and-ditch-the-car-for-an-active-travel – alternative More information about the Dr Bike sessions planned to take place across Warwickshire during the spring can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3797/free-dr-bike- sessions-are-coming-to-a-city-near-you-this-spring More information about Warwickshire Cycle Buddies can be found here: https://warwickshirecyclebuddies.co.uk/

