



WASHINGTON US Senator Bob Menendez (DN.J.), Chairman and Senior Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined him Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas)AND Cory Booker (DN.J.) in the reintroduction of Haiti Criminal Cooperation Transparency Act, bipartisan legislation that would require the State Department to investigate and provide annual reports to Congress about the nature of relationships between criminal gangs and political and economic elites in Haiti. Driven by the country’s rampant gang violence, which comes against a backdrop of ongoing security and humanitarian crises, the bipartisan bill seeks to give public access to the Departments’ annual congressional reports and calls for strong sanctions under Magnitsky Global Human Rights Accountability Act against the criminal gangs in Haiti, as well as the political and economic elites with whom they collaborate. As the situation in Haiti continues to spiral out of control, I am proud to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation to hold Haitian criminal gangs, their financiers and political supporters accountable, said Mayor Menendez. As the Haitian people face a political, security and humanitarian crisis, criminal gangs and their enablers continue to commit horrific abuses, including killing civilians and committing heinous acts of sexual violence with relative impunity. As the future of Haiti hangs in the balance, those responsible for these acts must face consequences, regardless of their status. Haiti’s ongoing crisis must be addressed as instability continues to threaten the future of the islands and the stability of our region, including my home state of Florida. The people of Haiti have long suffered the hardships of gang violence, which continues to threaten their daily lives and support corrupt government officials. The US and the international community must hold these bad actors accountable as a first step in addressing the complex island crisis. Senator Rubio said. The people of Haiti continue to suffer at the hands of criminal gangs and their supporters. The Biden administration’s sanctions against these gangs last year were a much-needed step. This legislation will expose the connections between these individuals who commit unspeakable violence against the Haitian people, and the powerful public figures who deploy these gangs for their own benefit. It will provide an important tool for transparency, accountability and justice for the Haitian people, said Senator Kaine. Haiti has become a complete political, humanitarian and environmental disaster. The dysfunction is fueled in part by endemic corruption, which directly contributes to the tragic situation and undermines efforts to address it. Using the anti-corruption sanctions in the Haiti Criminal Cooperation Transparency Act would begin to impose accountability, and I am proud to support this legislation, Senator Cruz said. This legislation is an important tool to expose corrupt government officials and political bosses in Haiti who collaborate with and sanction gangs.said Senator Booker. The Haitian people deserve better. of Haiti Criminal Cooperation Transparency Act of 2023: It imposes global Magnitsky sanctions and visa restrictions on both Haitian gang leaders and the political and economic elites who support their activities. Requires annual reporting on the nature and extent of gang violence in Haiti and the links between Haiti’s political and economic elites and criminal gangs. Provides public and easily accessible identification of Haitian political and economic elites that the United States assesses to have ties to criminal gangs. Find a copy of the legislation HERE. ### CONTACT

John Pachon

