Family Day 2023 Working hours of the municipality





Kawartha Lakes Please note the following changes to our hours of operation and service schedules on Monday, February 20 (Family Day). Administration Offices

All Administrative and Municipal Service Centers are open during regular business hours on Monday, February 20. Waste and recycling

Landfills will operate at regular scheduled hours on February 20. Please note that for the week of February 20th, all curbside collection will take place one day later than your normal collection day: On Monday, February 20, the meeting near the border will be on Tuesday, February 21

On Tuesday 21st February, the meeting at the border will be on Wednesday 22nd February

Wednesday 22nd February The Border Gathering will be on Thursday 23rd February

Thursday 23rd February The border collection will be on Friday 24th February Public library

The following Library branches will be open during Family Day: Bobcaygeon: 12:30-7:30 p.m

Dalton: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Fenelon: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

Lindsay: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m

Little Britain: 10am to 2pm

Norland: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Woodville: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Visit your local library for board games, crafts and other hands-on activities for the whole family. For a list of the various events and activities happening at the various library branches, read the Kawartha Lakes Public Libraries Family Day flyer. Lindsay Transit

Transit services are operating during regular business hours on February 20. Parks and Recreation

All Parks and Recreation facilities are open during programming and rental hours on February 20th. Fitness programming will operate as normal. Aquatics programming will not take place on Family Day. Looking for something fun to do with the family? Join us for free public skating on Family Day: From 12:15pm to 1:15pm at the Lindsay Recreation Complex courtesy of Affinity Group Pinnacle Realty Lindsay

10am to 12pm at Fenelon Falls Community Center courtesy of Trentside Baptist Church

10am to 12pm at the Bobcaygeon/Verulam Community Center courtesy of Trentside Baptist Church Additional Family Day Public Skating hours have been added at the Lindsay Recreation Complex and Fenelon Falls, Emily/Omemee and Bobcaygeon/Verulam Community Centers, see the Family Day Public Skating news release for the full list. Regular admission fees will apply. Limited space is available for all public skates and advance registration is required through Kawartha Lakes Online Program Registration website. Join us for free public swimming at Forbert Memorial Pool in Bobcaygeon during Family Day Weekend: Saturday February 18 from 2.15pm to 4pm

Sunday February 19 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Free public ratings bring you Marine Buckeye. Additional Family Day Public Swim hours have been added at Forbert Memorial Pool in Bobcaygeon and the Lindsay Recreation Complex, see the Family Day Public Swim news release for the full list. Regular admission fees will apply. Limited space is available for all Public Notes and advance registration is required through Kawartha Lakes Online Program Registration website. – 30 – Media searches

