Which lower-income countries saw the largest gains in COVID-19 vaccination coverage in 2022?

In 2022, countries around the world sought to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage rates, but which lower-income countries saw the greatest improvements? All of the countries on our top 10 list faced competing priorities that make their progress remarkable in some cases related to conflicts and humanitarian crises. Their resilience provides an important illustration of the power and influence of political leadership, innovation and community-led interventions in overcoming even the most difficult challenges.

10. Somalia

Despite political uncertainty and weakened systems that make it a challenge to provide even the most basic services, in 2022 Somalia launched a series of accelerated campaigns to push towards national vaccination targets against COVID-19. Thanks to political and community engagement at every level, including focused support from the COVAX COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership, coverage of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines increased from 5% in January to 40% by the end of 2022.

9. Ivory Coast

Cte dIvoire was among the first countries to receive COVAX doses in early 2021, and Patrick Achi, the current prime minister, led the way by becoming the first person in the country to receive an injection. This trend of high-level political engagement continued. In the face of a historic emergency, Cte d’Ivoire prioritized immunization at every level, ensuring that routine programs stay on track alongside efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19. By championing integrated campaigns that were able to reach people with multiple life-saving vaccines at the same time, the country set an example that stability and recovery are achievable goals: in 2022, Cte dIvoire increased coverage rates with life-saving routine measles vaccines, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. also increasing vaccination coverage against COVID-19 by 36 percentage points throughout the year.

8. Sierra Leone

To take two-dose coverage from 4% to 43% in just one year, Sierra Leone capitalized on social mobilization and community-led action to address vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, and drew on previous experience in dealing with outbreaks of polio, measles and Ebola. In an interview for the Gavis VaccinesWork platform, the head of the country’s Expanded Program on Immunization, Dr Tom Sesay, stressed that collaborative leadership is key to responding to a pandemic with Sierra Leone’s successes aided by engagement at the highest levels from President Bio, Cabinet. and parliamentarians.

7. Mozambique

In Mozambique, a country also dealing with the impacts of interrelated crises such as conflict and climate change, the keys to the success of vaccination against COVID-19 were social mobilization and community engagement to create awareness and demand for vaccines. These efforts were combined with extended training of health care workers and several targeted vaccination campaigns and, in a common pattern seen in all countries, political commitment at the highest levels with President Nyusi consistently advocating the importance of vaccination . By mid-2022, Mozambique had vaccinated almost its entire adult populationtaking coverage with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from 19% in January to nearly 60% by the end of the year.

6. Zambia

Zambia, like many countries around the world, not only had health systems that were unprepared for the scale of the pandemic, but also had the difficult task of combating vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. To encourage uptake, President Hichilema took the first vaccine shipments publicly and continued to call for vaccination, with parliamentarians being asked to lead by example and get vaccinated. The strategic use of media campaigns to publicize vaccination campaigns, combined with support from community leaders, quickly changed the public’s view, encouraging the masses to come out and get vaccinated. In 2022, Zambia increased dual-dose coverage from 4% to 46%.

5. Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s incredible increase in primary coverage from 33% to 77% by 2022 can be attributed to a number of factors including the use of real-time data to make informed decisions rapidly, and the rapid sharing of these data at the highest political and key levels. stakeholders to inform strategic interventions. The country prioritized strong coordination between inter-ministerial and various state departments, and the vaccines were distributed with close direct supervision from the office of Prime Minister Hasina, a longtime champion of immunization.

4. Nepal

Nepal’s primary coverage made a dramatic jump from 37% in January 2022 to over 80% by the end of 2022. Amid several state-led initiatives to ensure no one is left behind, the government also urged people to get the vaccine to access public services by helping car ownership.

3. Tanzania

After a change in national policy on the pandemic and a push from activists, Tanzania joined COVAX in June 2021 and began national distribution. Trying to compensate for this late start, the country engaged in high-level political advocacy to combat vaccine misinformation and encourage uptake. Current President Samia Suluhu Hassan televised receiving her first vaccination. Healthcare workers and community volunteers across the country went the extra mile to ensure people got these life-saving shots, especially the most vulnerable, including refugees. These efforts helped take coverage from 2% in early 2022 to 50% by the end of the year.

2. Nicaragua

In late 2021, coverage of Nicaragua raised concerns, as they should yet to reach 20% of primary coverage along with seven other territories in the Americas that lagged behind. However, by the end of 2022, nearly 90% of Nicaragua’s population was fully vaccinated, a remarkable and sustained increase from 40% in January, thanks to a dedicated push led by intense community engagement.

1. Liberia

Number one on our list is Liberia, which took coverage from 20% to 74%% in 2022. When it first started with COVAX doses in 2021, efforts ran up against myths and misinformation circulating in communities. However, with a series of mass vaccination campaigns, the Ministry of Health took the lead in engaging partners, including religious, community and civil society leaders, to ensure that the importance of vaccination was communicated at every level.