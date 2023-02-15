Chevening empowers Mexican women in science





Graciela Vazquez was born and raised in Torreon in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, where she graduated as a mechanical engineer from Tech Laguna University. After university, she began her professional career as a mechanical component engineer at General Electrics Advanced Engineering Center. While working there, she successfully applied for and completed a global development program. As Graciela worked with many colleagues who had completed postgraduate studies abroad, she decided to pursue a master’s degree abroad. Graciela’s main area of ​​interest was materials science, an area in which the UK offers advanced expertise. This is because the UK was the first country in the world to industrialize and then design and use materials in new and innovative applications. In 2018, Graciela applied for a Chevening scholarship, receiving acceptance letters from six different universities in the UK. She prepared in advance for her Chevening interview by researching how materials science was central to the Mexican governments national development plan. During her interview, Graciela explained how she would return to Mexico after studying in the UK and contribute directly to the economic and social development of her country. She also made a strong case for involving more women in Mexico’s engineering sector. Graciela was honored and thrilled to be selected for a Chevening scholarship to study materials science at Sheffield University in northern England. This was an opportunity for him to access state-of-the-art training, new technologies and world-class facilities. Graciela describes her experience at Sheffield University as extraordinary. She met great fellow students from all over the world and loved her dissertation project. For this, she worked with Dr Katerina Christofidou in the production of super alloys and additives. She successfully completed her university studies despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Graciela shares that: Chevening brought out the best in me, both personally and academically. It was overwhelming to achieve my dream. Learning from extremely brilliant people was an incredible experience and I feel forever grateful. Upon her return to Mexico, Graciela joined Solar Turbines, a company that manufactures power generation turbines. She was one of the first four researchers to start and work in the company’s new engineering center. Graciela is using her knowledge in materials science to develop new technologies protected by intellectual property rights in Mexico. This is important because, in the past, such scientific developments were few in Mexico. Today, Graciela proudly shares her academic and professional experiences in webinars and events promoting women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). For example, last year she shared her story on International Women and Girls in Science Day with staff members and their daughters at the Discovery Channel. She has also been a keynote speaker for engineering students at Sheffield University and the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, inspiring other young women to pursue a career in science.

