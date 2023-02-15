Bolton Council marks one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine Bolton Council

Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Bolton Council is holding a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and residents are being invited to attend.

The event will take place in Victoria Square on Friday, February 24 and will be hosted by council leader Cllr Martyn Cox and Bolton’s deputy mayor, Cllr Linda Thomas.

They will be joined by the Vicar of Bolton Reverend Canon Dr. Chris Bracegirdle, Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Mrs Diane Hawkins, and members of the Bolton Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

The Vicar of Bolton will lead a short service from 10.55am followed by the lighting of a candle by the Deputy Mayor.

The Lord Lieutenant will then lead the laying of floral tributes.

There will be a prayer and a minute of silence for the victims of the Russian occupation.

The ceremony is expected to last approximately 30 to 35 minutes.

Deputy Mayor of Bolton, Cllr Linda Thomas, said:

“I have been very proud of the commitment of local people to support those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and seeking refuge in Bolton.

“As we approach the anniversary of the invasion, this is another opportunity for us to come together to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Yaroslaw Tymchyshyn, Chairman of the Bolton Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said:

“While my thoughts and prayers are with the people back home, this event is an opportunity for our community to come together and show our support for Ukraine.

“During such difficult times, it is important that we stand side by side with each other and show that we are united against the occupation of Ukraine.”

Bolton Town Hall will also be lit up in blue and yellow lights and the Ukrainian flag will fly from the building’s south-east flagpole during the service and until the end of the day.

Anyone wishing to attend the event is invited to attend in Victoria Square from 10.45am on Friday 24 February 2023.