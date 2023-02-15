Sudan: Humanitarian Update, December 2022 (No. 11) – Sudan





Annexes This regular update, covering humanitarian developments from 1 to 31 December 2022, is produced by OCHA Sudan and includes input from humanitarian organisations. The next humanitarian update will be released in February 2023. Highlights About 12,300 people were displaced in South Darfur, South Kordofan and West Kordofan in December.

During 2022, over 310,000 people were displaced, 991 people were reported killed and 1,173 injured as a result of localized conflicts and violence.

Humanitarian organizations launched PBDN 2023 with the goal of providing assistance to 12.5 million people at a cost of $1.7 billion.

In 2022, outbreaks of malaria, hepatitis, measles and dengue fever were reported across the country.

While inflation has been declining across Sudan throughout 2022, prices of staple food items remain high.

The Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2022 was 43 percent funded as of December 31, 2022. KEY FIGURES 310 thousand people displaced by intercommunal conflict (January – December 2022) 2.7 million cases of malaria reported by the Federal Ministry of Health (January – December 2022) 182% increase in the price of sorghum (January – November 2022) Funding Received $837 million for PNJ (December 31, 2022) SUMMARY OF THE SITUATION Incidents of localized conflict between communities, mainly over access to and control over resources, continued to displace and affect civilians in parts of Sudan, with 12,278 people displaced in December in South Darfur (9,800 people).

The states of South Kordofan (1661) and West Kordofan (817). Since the beginning of 2022, an estimated 310,328 people were displaced, 991 people were reported killed and 1,173 injured as a result of localized conflicts and violence. Most of those displaced in 2022 followed the fighting that took place in the Blue Nile from July (127,961 people). Overall, 370 security incidents (due to localized conflicts and armed attacks) were reported across the country in 2022, including 36 incidents in December. In 2022, several disease outbreaks were reported across the country, including malaria, hepatitis, measles and dengue fever. Cases of COVID-19 also continued to be reported. The overall rate of inflation measured as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been declining across Sudan throughout 2022, however, prices of staple food items such as sorghum, wheat and some other food products increased by 32 up to 182 percent during the January-November period. 2022. Sudan 2023 HRP launched targeting 12.5 million people at a cost of $1.7 billion In December 2022, the UN and humanitarian partners in Sudan launched the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which outlines how humanitarian agencies aim to respond to the needs of the country’s 12.5 million most vulnerable people at a cost of $1.7 billion. . . Throughout 2023, humanitarian aid will be provided to the most vulnerable IDPs, people who have recently returned to their countries of origin, refugees and other vulnerable Sudanese groups. PBDNj 2023 is a collective effort of all humanitarian actors and stakeholders in the country and will address the specific needs of women, children, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. As in previous years, the 2023 HRD prioritizes multi-group, life-saving assistance. The plan also includes preparedness for responding to recurrent floods, conflicts and disease outbreaks. Life-sustaining services will be prioritized, such as essential health services, prevention and treatment of water and vector-borne diseases, access to education, livelihoods, water and sanitation services. The tight focus on the life-saving and multi-cluster response has kept the total funding requirements the same as in 2022, despite an increase in both people in need and people targeted (1.5 million and 2 million respectively) . Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA’s activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

