Car rental: nuances and features

There are many situations when we need to rent a car, such as family vacations, traveling, business trips. Due to the high demand, this service is popular, especially in large cities. When renting a car, a person enters into an agreement with the company on the transfer of property for their use for a certain period of time. In this case, there are some peculiarities and nuances that you need to know about before concluding a rental agreement.

Features of car rental conditions

Initially, you need to choose a company that will provide the car rental service. When choosing it, pay attention to the duration of service, the diversity of the fleet, and be sure to read the reviews on independent sites. It will be great if the company provides the opportunity to book a car in advance using the car rental booking system. Thus, you will know that even in high season you will be able to use the service.

The next step is to prepare the documents. When renting a car, their list is small. For individuals, it is enough to present a passport and a driver’s license. If the car is rented by a company, a legal entity, in addition to a passport and a driver’s license, you will need a copy of the statutory and constituent papers certified by a notary.

If you use the car rental service, especially for the first time, you should know the following nuances:

— Rent is calculated daily. Even if you rent a car for more than 24 hours, but less than 48, you still pay for 2 days.

— The car must be returned on time. In case of extension, it is necessary to notify the company in advance, since another client may already have a reservation for that time.

— The car must be in the same condition you picked it up: clean, without damages, scratches or dents. If there were any things inside the car, they should remain there.

— If the car is returned dirty or damaged, washing and repairs are carried out at the expense of the renter.

Responsibilities of the renter

Many large car rentals provide their services by offering a driver. Most often, it is provided to those customers whose driving experience does not match or for some other reason they cannot drive on their own. But the most popular type of service is the usual car rental without a driver. The obligations of the renter when using the service include:

— not to leave the country without special permission from the rental company.

— have a driver experience of more than two years, otherwise the company may decline your request.

— be between 24 and 25 years of age.

— keep the car in the condition they took it; f the insurance does not cover the damage, the renter must compensate the company for the damage caused.

— must always be in touch, otherwise the company will not accept a claim for a malfunction upon delivery of the car; in the event of a breakdown, the renter must immediately report it to the company.

By choosing a car rental booking engine, the renter is responsible to the company throughout the entire rental period for the costs and losses associated with the rented car. Even in cases where the renter does not use the rented car, they must be sure that it is closed, protected and in a safe place. In case of theft of the car, parts of the car or things inside, the renter must compensate the company for the damage. The vehicle registration certificate and keys must also be kept by the renter at all times.

There is an opinion that the renter may not pay the deferred fines that are sent by the car rental company. Actually, this is not true. When drawing up the contract, the renter takes responsibility for fulfilling its terms. Therefore, in case of violation of traffic rules, the company must pay a fine. Most cars have a tracker installed, with the help of which the rental company can prove the need for the lessee to pay fines. The exception is car theft. In this case, it is necessary to file a theft report with the police before a violation is committed on a rented car.

Conclusion

Car rental is not a new service. It has long been popular among those who need a car for a certain period of time for traveling, business trips or vacations. But before renting a car, you need to know the conditions, features and nuances so that the conclusion of the agreement is as successful as possible. First, you must have a driving experience of more than 2 years and be over 24 years old, use the car carefully and return it in the same condition you took it in. Under the terms of the contract, the renter is fully responsible for the car and in the event of a breakdown or theft must compensate the company for damage.