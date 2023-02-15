“Dreamland” will open the Las Cruces International Film Festival

The opening film for this year’s Las Cruces International Film Festival explores the dreams of citizens. Land of Dreams will kick off the festival at 7pm on Wednesday, April 12th at Allen Theaters Cineport. The film stars Isabell Rossellini, Matt Dillon, William Mosely, Sheila Vand, Christopher McDonald and Anna Gunn.

We look forward to the filmmakers and film stars who will be in attendance to greet the audience and host a post-screening question-and-answer session, said Ross Marks, festival executive director and professor at NMSU’s Creative Media Institute.

The film follows Sim, played by Rossellini, who works for the United States Census Bureau, which is no longer just about collecting data, but also explores the dreams of citizens. Directed by Shoja Azari and Shirin Neshat and produced by Sol Tryon, Amir Hamz and Christian Springer, the film acknowledges the grandeur of the American experience while offering a warning beacon of what is to come.

Tickets to attend the show are on sale now for $25. Other tickets for the April 12-16 festival are available, including VIP passes for $150, All-Access Passes for $75, day passes for $25 and tickets to the Giancarlo Esposito show for $25. All tickets can be found and purchased at lascrucesfilmfest.com.

The film was released in 2021. Publications such as The Hollywood Reporter called it a sharp and moving look at American culture that benefits from the experiences of immigrants and the creative styles of its creators.

8th The annual film festival features five days of feature films, shorts and animation from filmmakers across the US and around the world. The event also includes workshops and VIP parties. A number of celebrity guests will be in attendance along with special guest Giancarlo Esposito, who will receive the festival’s Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award on April 12.

Get tickets and learn more at lascrucesfilmfest.com.

