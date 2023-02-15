George Santos was interviewed by police in the international credit card fraud investigation in 2017

In the early evening of April 17, 2017, a Chase Bank security officer in Seattle watched through an ATM’s camera as a man approached and removed a card skimming device.

A short time later, police officers swooped in and arrested the man, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, then a resident of Orlando, Florida. The case would lead to Trelha’s guilty plea and deportation to his native Brazil. He also led an investigator — for reasons not yet entirely clear — to George Santos, the incoming New York congressman.

With each passing day, new revelations have emerged about the dark past of the first-year Republican, who was elected in November 2022 from a New York district that includes parts of Queens and Long Island. Despite the glaring blemish on his resume, Santos has vowed to stay put even as new revelations about his past come to light. His election was the subject of a recent CBS Reports documentary, “Campaign of Deceit.”

Reports have indicated that law enforcement agencies have sought his campaign finance, his administration of a pet charity and his work for a company that was later trapped in a Ponzi scheme investigation. Santos has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in those cases.

CBS News has now learned of another curious wrinkle — the surfacing of Santos’ name during a 2017 investigation into credit card theft and identity theft in Washington state.

The defendant in the case, Trelha, cooperated with detectives that evening, allowing them to search his rental car. Inside they found an empty FedEx package with a return address in Winter Park, Florida, according to the police report. The address was one of George Santos’ former residences.

Six months ago, in October 2016, one ticket for failure to stop at a red light in Florida, was issued to Santos, listing the same Winter Park address. It’s unclear if the address led investigators to Santos, or if he was ever a suspect in the credit card investigation, but a law enforcement source confirmed he was interviewed as part of the investigation.

An acquaintance of Santos told CBS News that he claimed in 2020 that he served as a confidential informant in the case, but she now questions whether that was true.

Trelha would later claim he was paid $100 a day by a group based in Brazil and Florida to install and remove card skimmers, according to court documents. In his hotel room in SeaTac, Washington, detectives found another skimming device, three modified ATM cameras, identification bearing an alias – Matos Fontinele – and 10 fraudulent cards linked to stolen numbers.

Prosecutors said they had evidence that Trelha had compromised about 300 accounts with the card skimmer in just three days in Seattle. They said that each night Trelha uploaded skimmed account information to a “cloud” service where the Brazilian group could access the information. Calling the operation “sophisticated,” a prosecutor said they believed it was only the “tip of the iceberg,” according to a court transcript. Trelha was sentenced to time, having spent more than seven months in jail and then surrendered to immigration authorities.

“We don’t really know, frankly, the full extent and the full damage that was caused by this offense,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Diggs said at Trelha’s sentencing after he pleaded guilty to one count of device fraud with access.

A sentencing memorandum filed by Trelhas’ attorney includes a letter from a person named “Leide Santos,” claiming to be Trelhas’ girlfriend. She described Trelha as a former flight attendant involved in a construction business in Florida and said he was “devoted to his son” in Brazil.

“Leide Santos” described starting a business with Trelha in Florida, but CBS News was unable to find records listing either name in the Florida Division of Corporations database. CBS News was unable to locate or contact anyone with the name “Leide Santos” matching her description. There is no indication that “Leide Santos” and George Santos are related.

A representative for Santos and his attorney did not respond to questions sent by CBS News. Santos has previously admitted to communicating with Seattle police about the investigation, according to childhood friend Tiffany Bogosian.

She learned of the episode while advising Santos, as a friend, on another legal matter, a Pennsylvania warrant related to bounced checks. Politico reported that the Pennsylvania case led to a theft charge, but Santos claimed his checkbook was stolen and the charge was later dropped.

“He believed the warrant was related to a previous incident where he was an informant for the Seattle Police Department, for, you know, some kind of fraudulent ring, like setting up credit cards and things like that. such,” Bogosian. said during an interview in January with CBS News.

The Seattle Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Bogosian provided CBS News with an email she sent in February 2020 to a Pennsylvania state trooper and a Seattle detective in which she described Santos’ alleged portrayal of his contact with that detective.

Santos claimed that he “was a liaison/informant of his office in a case against a defendant in Washington (Gustavo Ribeiro) and at least three other defendants in the state of Florida., who were committing identity theft and committing fraud as part of a conspiratorial network,” Bogosian wrote, adding that she was providing information to the detective provided “by [Santos’] 2017 roommate, a person known only as ‘Sydney Lima’.”

CBS News has been unable to contact “Sydney Lima” or confirm that this individual exists.

Trending news