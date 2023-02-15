Beta Tech and Blade Air Mobility prove the viability of eVTOL with a test at the New York area airport





This morning, Beta Technologies conducted a test flight of the six-seat, all-electric Alia-250 EVA eVTOL at the Westchester County Airport (KHPN) in White Plains, New York. The flight, which was conducted in collaboration with Blade Air Mobility, was the first of an eVTOL aircraft in the New York metropolitan area. The Alia-250 flew alongside a conventional helicopter before departing for a second pass over the airport to highlight the comparative quietness of the eVTOL. Beta claims its noise profile is one-tenth that of a conventional helicopter. In April 2021, Blade agreed to facilitate the purchase of up to 20 passenger-configured Alia-250s from its carrier network. Blade intends to deploy these aircraft on routes between its network of dedicated terminals in the U.S. Beta has also agreed to provide and install charging infrastructure at several key locations. “This is a historic moment for Blade, New York and the urban air mobility industry,” said Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal. “This demonstration is a major milestone in our transition from helicopters to electric vertical aircraft and we are pleased that our partners at Beta have designed the right aircraft with the right range, capacity and noise profile for use in our key markets, including the New York City Home Base.” Beta founder and CEO Kyle Clark added, “We continue to advance our aircraft, flying real-life missions and gaining proficiency in national airspace. We were happy to be able to fly here from our flight test facility in Plattsburgh [New York] to work with Blade to operationalize our partnership.” Beta has produced two prototype aircraft to date. They were flown by US Air Force and Army test pilots last year—the first flight of eVTOL aircraft by pilots of those services .

