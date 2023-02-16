International
Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Q4 2022 Earnings
In this photo illustration, a Burger King Whopper hamburger is displayed on April 05, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. A federal lawsuit has been filed and is seeking class-action status alleging that fast-food burger chain Burger King is misleading customers with images that portray its food, including the Whopper burger, as much larger than it is. served to customers.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
International restaurant brands on Tuesday posted a strong fourth quarter and named Chief Operating Officer Joshua Kobza as its new chief executive effective March 1, replacing Jos Cil.
“Over the past several years, the Board of Directors has worked with management to build a thoughtful succession plan for key positions, so this is a natural transition for Josh to lead our next phase of growth.” said chairman Patrick Doyle in a Tuesday announcement.
investment news
Cil will stay with the company for a year as an advisor to help with the transition.
The leadership change comes as the company works to revive and expand some of its flagship restaurants. Restaurant Brands houses chains Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and most recently Firehouse Subs.
The company reported a slight earnings miss but beat analysts’ expectations on revenue. As the company heads into its new fiscal year with a new CEO at the helm, it is gearing up for an “accelerated growth rate over the next five to 10 years,” Doyle said on a call with analysts.
Kobza has yet to set his official priorities as the new CEO, but told CNBC that he thinks the company can “grow much faster in our international markets” and wants to give each of the company’s four brands “more a lot of autonomy” to invest in new areas. as they see fit.
The company’s shares closed up more than 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday, despite the largely upbeat report.
Here’s how Restaurant Brands performed in fourth quarter,compared with what Wall Street expected, based on an average of analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv:
- Adjusted earnings per share:72 cents versus 74 cents
- Income: $1.69 billion vs. $1.67 billion expected
For the three months ended Dec. 31, the company reported net income of $336 million, or 74 cents per share, up from $262 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion marked a year-over-year increase of about 9%.
The restaurant brands reported overall same-store sales growth of 8% during the fourth quarter and systemwide sales growth of nearly 12%.
Its flagship burger chain, Burger King, saw same-store sales increase by 8.4% during the period. In the US alone, sales increased by 5%. Domestic sales for the Burger King chain are down, especially as some franchisees struggle. At the beginning of the year, a Burger King franchise operator with locations in four states filed for bankruptcy.
The company has been working to revamp Burger King’s domestic sales and in September announced a $400 million investment plan to boost Burger King’s advertising campaigns and revamp the chain’s restaurant locations.
At the end of the fourth quarter, the company said it had funded $30 million of that turnaround plan. Executives at the restaurant brand said in a call with analysts that while they were pleased with the initial results, they still have “real progress we need to make in order to continue to drive growth.”
The company previously said it expects to reap the benefits of the turnaround in 2025.
Joshua Kobza, formerly chief financial officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, July 30, 2015.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Tim Horton’s same-store sales rose 9.4% during the period. In Canada alone, same-store sales for the coffee brand rose 11%. The chain has expanded more internationally, specifically looking at Texas and Florida to target Canadians traveling to warmer climates for the winter.
Popeye’s saw same-store sales rise 3.8%. The chain, which saw a sales surge with its 2019 debut of the chicken sandwich, has since stabilized and seen just 1.5% growth in the US
Restaurant Brands added Firehouse Subs to its portfolio in 2021. The chain saw a 0.4% increase in same-store sales during the period.
Restaurant Brands has not been immune to rising costs and industry-wide losses in China and Russia. The company said it took less of a hit from Covid-related disruptions during the fourth quarter, although it noted that it had to temporarily close some of its restaurants in markets such as China that experienced a resurgence of cases.
It also said it did not generate any new profits from Russia in 2022 and expects none in 2023. The company last year suspended corporate support for a major Burger King franchise in the country in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Covid and the war in Ukraine have created a difficult macro environment for the company due to foreign exchange headwinds and rising interest rates. Restaurant Brands said Tuesday it expects “adverse impact on our business” if it can’t adjust prices to offset higher costs.
“We’re starting to see some moderation in inflation, which is really helpful,” Kobza told CNBC. He said the company will be “thoughtful and careful” as it considers its future pricing strategy.
So far, higher domestic prices have not scared off the company’s customer base. Fast food companies across the industry have seen increased demand among budget-conscious customers, crowding out fast-casual dining options.
Yum Brands reported a strong fourth quarter last week, largely supported by its Taco Bell segment as weak sales in China weighed on Pizza Hut and KFC. The company credited the U.S. momentum for its chains’ affordable options.
Similarly, McDonald’s benefited from changes in consumer spending behavior with an increase in revenue in the fourth quarter driven by higher menu prices and increased demand.
