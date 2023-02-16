Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Q4 2022 Earnings

In this photo illustration, a Burger King Whopper hamburger is displayed on April 05, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. A federal lawsuit has been filed and is seeking class-action status alleging that fast-food burger chain Burger King is misleading customers with images that portray its food, including the Whopper burger, as much larger than it is. served to customers.

International restaurant brands on Tuesday posted a strong fourth quarter and named Chief Operating Officer Joshua Kobza as its new chief executive effective March 1, replacing Jos Cil.

“Over the past several years, the Board of Directors has worked with management to build a thoughtful succession plan for key positions, so this is a natural transition for Josh to lead our next phase of growth.” said chairman Patrick Doyle in a Tuesday announcement.

Cil will stay with the company for a year as an advisor to help with the transition.

The leadership change comes as the company works to revive and expand some of its flagship restaurants. Restaurant Brands houses chains Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and most recently Firehouse Subs.

The company reported a slight earnings miss but beat analysts’ expectations on revenue. As the company heads into its new fiscal year with a new CEO at the helm, it is gearing up for an “accelerated growth rate over the next five to 10 years,” Doyle said on a call with analysts.

Kobza has yet to set his official priorities as the new CEO, but told CNBC that he thinks the company can “grow much faster in our international markets” and wants to give each of the company’s four brands “more a lot of autonomy” to invest in new areas. as they see fit.

The company’s shares closed up more than 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday, despite the largely upbeat report.

Here’s how Restaurant Brands performed in fourth quarter,compared with what Wall Street expected, based on an average of analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings per share: 72 cents versus 74 cents

Income: $1.69 billion vs. $1.67 billion expected

For the three months ended Dec. 31, the company reported net income of $336 million, or 74 cents per share, up from $262 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion marked a year-over-year increase of about 9%.

The restaurant brands reported overall same-store sales growth of 8% during the fourth quarter and systemwide sales growth of nearly 12%.

Its flagship burger chain, Burger King, saw same-store sales increase by 8.4% during the period. In the US alone, sales increased by 5%. Domestic sales for the Burger King chain are down, especially as some franchisees struggle. At the beginning of the year, a Burger King franchise operator with locations in four states filed for bankruptcy.

The company has been working to revamp Burger King’s domestic sales and in September announced a $400 million investment plan to boost Burger King’s advertising campaigns and revamp the chain’s restaurant locations.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company said it had funded $30 million of that turnaround plan. Executives at the restaurant brand said in a call with analysts that while they were pleased with the initial results, they still have “real progress we need to make in order to continue to drive growth.”

The company previously said it expects to reap the benefits of the turnaround in 2025.