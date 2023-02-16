International
A cold war on two fronts? No thanks, says Biden
Despite intense pressure from his Republican opposition, President Joe Biden appears intent on maintaining a measured response to the balloon of Chinese espionage that crossed the continental United States earlier this month.
The approach appears calibrated to avoid escalation with a second major adversary as his administration deals with Russia’s nearly year-old war in Ukraine.
John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters on Tuesday that the balloon drama does not change the fact that the administration aims to avoid a conflict and continues to seek open lines of communication with China.
Nothing has changed in the president’s desire to move this relationship forward to a better place than it is now, Kirby said.
This despite the demands of the Republicans for a tougher attitude towards Beijing.
[Biden] dropped the Chinese espionage bubble only after public pressure demanded it, John Barrasso, a Republican senator from Wyoming, said at a briefing on Tuesday. This is a complete violation of our integrity as a nation, and the president’s indifference and inaction showed weakness not only for China, but for the world.
US-China tensions have been high since the discovery of the balloon that Biden ordered down on February 4. Administration officials say the device was part of an international high-altitude balloon program to gather intelligence by China’s People’s Liberation Army. Beijing claims it was a civilian plane used for meteorological research.
Kirby said the administration’s approach to its opponents hasn’t changed, showing that National Security Strategy released in October, which identifies key US strategic challenges as competing with China and Russia in shaping the global order, while working with allies and adversaries alike on transnational problems such as climate change, food insecurity, energy shortages and inflation.
I am committed to working with China where we can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said in his State of the Union address this month, just days after he ordered his military to shoot down the spying balloon. But don’t do wrong. about this: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to defend our country. And we did.
Incentive to avoid escalation
Biden has incentives to avoid escalation with China. His administration is already seeking to manage NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while grappling with other foreign policy challenges, including the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran, and a volatile Middle East after the formation of of a far-right Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin. Netanyahu.
The administration is engaged more than $27.1 billion in security aid to Kiev since the start of the war on February 24, 2022, and is mindful not to provoke Beijing into further bypassing Moscow.
Beijing has spread Moscow’s anti-Western propaganda and increased trade with Russia, but has not provided direct military support for Putin’s war effort, nor has it helped his government and banks evade tough Western sanctions. .
Erik Brattberg, senior vice president in the Europe Practice at Albright Stonebridge Group, told VOA.
With China’s top diplomat Wang Yi scheduled to fly to Moscow this week and President Xi Jinping expected to follow within the next few months, analysts say the administration is left with limited options.
The best the United States can hope for is to effectively address the immediate threat posed by Russia and weaken Russia to the point where it cannot pose a major military threat to its neighbors, and then turn attention to the much more serious challenge China presents. said David Sacks, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.
The biggest issue, in my opinion, is the stress that the war in Ukraine is putting on the American defense industrial base, which is seriously unprepared for a direct conflict with China, Sacks told VOA.
Unless the Biden administration urgently addresses this issue and significantly increases production of critical munitions and weapons, the United States will be extremely vulnerable if China uses force against Taiwan in the coming years.
Beijing is also making inroads with another US adversary, Iran. Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Tehran on Tuesday, defending the Islamic Republic’s right to defend its rights and interests, according to Chinese state media.
“What we see emerging is a long-term competition between the US, the EU and the developed Western democracies and China, Russia, Iran and some other countries that challenge Western global dominance of the international system,” said Robert Daly, director of Wilson Center. Kissinger Institute on China and the United States.
Hot button problem
Some Republican politicians have used the incident to boost campaign contributions, immediately attacking Biden and Beijing, according to Pundit Analytics, which tracks the communications and social media posts of elected officials and candidates.
With Republicans helping to fuel voter anger, the balloon is becoming a hot political issue. Ordinary Americans, who had largely ignored US-China tensions, are now beginning to realize what many in the foreign policy circle agree that the US has been on a cold war footing with China for some time now. Daly told VOA.
That’s the real meaning of the spy bubble not that it poses a new threat to the U.S., but that more Americans are subscribing to the China Threat narrative previously confined to Washington, Daly said.
If Biden decides to run again in 2024, as his officials say he intends to, observers say the political cost of playing soft on China will be even greater.
VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/a-cold-war-on-two-fronts-no-thanks-says-biden/6963613.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- OSU vs. Michigan ice hockey game comes to Cleveland, Ohio
- Sinner puts down Tsitsipas Showdown in Rotterdam, Rune also moves forward | ATP tour
- Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Iran
- Ohio State calls off home-and-house football with Washington
- Could Hurricane Gabriel Cause the Wellington Earthquake?
- Bangladeshi cricketer reports firm approach at Women’s T20 World Cup
- UK Inflation eases to 10.1%, but food prices rise
- Newmarket table tennis coach charged with assault
- Rare images of the Titanic have been released
- China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women
- USA Hockey Renews Executive Director Pat Kelleher – The Journal
- The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 40,000