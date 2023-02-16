A cold war on two fronts? No thanks, says Biden

Despite intense pressure from his Republican opposition, President Joe Biden appears intent on maintaining a measured response to the balloon of Chinese espionage that crossed the continental United States earlier this month.

The approach appears calibrated to avoid escalation with a second major adversary as his administration deals with Russia’s nearly year-old war in Ukraine.

John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters on Tuesday that the balloon drama does not change the fact that the administration aims to avoid a conflict and continues to seek open lines of communication with China.

Nothing has changed in the president’s desire to move this relationship forward to a better place than it is now, Kirby said.

This despite the demands of the Republicans for a tougher attitude towards Beijing.

[Biden] dropped the Chinese espionage bubble only after public pressure demanded it, John Barrasso, a Republican senator from Wyoming, said at a briefing on Tuesday. This is a complete violation of our integrity as a nation, and the president’s indifference and inaction showed weakness not only for China, but for the world.

US-China tensions have been high since the discovery of the balloon that Biden ordered down on February 4. Administration officials say the device was part of an international high-altitude balloon program to gather intelligence by China’s People’s Liberation Army. Beijing claims it was a civilian plane used for meteorological research.





Kirby said the administration’s approach to its opponents hasn’t changed, showing that National Security Strategy released in October, which identifies key US strategic challenges as competing with China and Russia in shaping the global order, while working with allies and adversaries alike on transnational problems such as climate change, food insecurity, energy shortages and inflation.

I am committed to working with China where we can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said in his State of the Union address this month, just days after he ordered his military to shoot down the spying balloon. But don’t do wrong. about this: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to defend our country. And we did.

Incentive to avoid escalation

Biden has incentives to avoid escalation with China. His administration is already seeking to manage NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while grappling with other foreign policy challenges, including the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran, and a volatile Middle East after the formation of of a far-right Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin. Netanyahu.

The administration is engaged more than $27.1 billion in security aid to Kiev since the start of the war on February 24, 2022, and is mindful not to provoke Beijing into further bypassing Moscow.

Beijing has spread Moscow’s anti-Western propaganda and increased trade with Russia, but has not provided direct military support for Putin’s war effort, nor has it helped his government and banks evade tough Western sanctions. .

Erik Brattberg, senior vice president in the Europe Practice at Albright Stonebridge Group, told VOA.

With China’s top diplomat Wang Yi scheduled to fly to Moscow this week and President Xi Jinping expected to follow within the next few months, analysts say the administration is left with limited options.

The best the United States can hope for is to effectively address the immediate threat posed by Russia and weaken Russia to the point where it cannot pose a major military threat to its neighbors, and then turn attention to the much more serious challenge China presents. said David Sacks, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The biggest issue, in my opinion, is the stress that the war in Ukraine is putting on the American defense industrial base, which is seriously unprepared for a direct conflict with China, Sacks told VOA.

Unless the Biden administration urgently addresses this issue and significantly increases production of critical munitions and weapons, the United States will be extremely vulnerable if China uses force against Taiwan in the coming years.

Beijing is also making inroads with another US adversary, Iran. Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Tehran on Tuesday, defending the Islamic Republic’s right to defend its rights and interests, according to Chinese state media.

“What we see emerging is a long-term competition between the US, the EU and the developed Western democracies and China, Russia, Iran and some other countries that challenge Western global dominance of the international system,” said Robert Daly, director of Wilson Center. Kissinger Institute on China and the United States.

Hot button problem

Some Republican politicians have used the incident to boost campaign contributions, immediately attacking Biden and Beijing, according to Pundit Analytics, which tracks the communications and social media posts of elected officials and candidates.

With Republicans helping to fuel voter anger, the balloon is becoming a hot political issue. Ordinary Americans, who had largely ignored US-China tensions, are now beginning to realize what many in the foreign policy circle agree that the US has been on a cold war footing with China for some time now. Daly told VOA.

That’s the real meaning of the spy bubble not that it poses a new threat to the U.S., but that more Americans are subscribing to the China Threat narrative previously confined to Washington, Daly said.

If Biden decides to run again in 2024, as his officials say he intends to, observers say the political cost of playing soft on China will be even greater.

VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson contributed to this report.