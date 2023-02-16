Spain Passes Menstrual Leave, Teen Abortion, Trans LawsExBulletin







Manu Fernandez/AP

Manu Fernandez/AP MADRID The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved legislation extending abortion and transgender rights to teenagers, making Spain the first country in Europe to give workers the right to paid menstrual leave. The driving force behind the two laws was Equality Minister Irene Montero, who belongs to the smallest member of the Spanish government’s left-wing coalition, the United We Can Party. Changes to sexual and reproductive rights mean that 16- and 17-year-olds in Spain can now have an abortion without parental consent. Period products will now be offered free in schools and prisons, while state health centers will do the same with hormonal contraceptives and the morning-after pill. The menstrual leave measure allows workers who suffer from debilitating period pains to take paid time off. In addition, the amendments provide in the law the right to perform an abortion in a state hospital. Currently, more than 80% of abortion procedures in Spain are performed in private clinics due to a large number of doctors in the public system who refuse to perform them for many religious reasons. Under the new system, state hospital doctors will not be forced to perform abortions, provided they have already registered their objections in writing. The abortion law builds on legislation passed in 2010 that represented a sea change for the traditionally Catholic country, transforming Spain into one of the most progressive countries in Europe on reproductive rights. Spain’s Constitutional Court last week rejected a challenge by the right-wing Popular Party against allowing abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. A separate package of reforms also approved by lawmakers on Thursday strengthened transgender rights, including allowing any citizen over the age of 16 to change their legally registered gender without medical supervision. Minors aged 12-13 will need a judge’s authorization to change, while those aged 14 to 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Previously, transgender people needed a diagnosis from some doctors of gender dysphoria. The second law also bans so-called “conversion therapy” for LGBTQ people and provides state support for lesbians and single women seeking IVF treatment. The center-left coalition government is currently under fire for another of Montero’s star projects, a new sexual consent law that was intended to increase protection against rape but has inadvertently allowed hundreds of sex offenders to get reduced prison terms . The “Yes Only Means Yes” law makes verbal consent the key component in cases of alleged sexual assault. The government is now trying to come up with an amended version and end the controversy ahead of elections later this year. All three initiatives have met with strong opposition from the right-wing parties that form Spain’s main opposition bloc.

