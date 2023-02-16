

TAIPEI, Taiwan Retirees have taken to the streets in two Chinese cities in recent days in rare protests against the most significant health care reforms in more than two decades.

Mostly older Chinese pensioners turned out in at least hundreds in the cities of Wuhan and Dalian, singing socialist anthems and some even clashing with police, according to social media views from the protests.

They were demonstrating against changes to health insurance, introduced as local governments struggle to pay off mounting debts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Chinese citizens obtain health insurance coverage from two sources: a public insurance fund and a mandatory employer-sponsored health savings plan to which employees and employers contribute monthly.

The reforms aim to cover public health deficiencies. They can also free up subsidies for doctor visits for people with less money in their health savings accounts. But reimbursement will be reduced for some outpatient costs, such as some medications.

The changes are sweeping across the country as China struggles to recover from three years of COVID-19 curbs, mass testing and other measures that strained and plunged local governments into debt. Chinese leader Xi Jinping only recently lifted strict “zero COVID” policies in December.

Only in the last year, the Chinese provinces were reported having spent at least $50 billion for controlling COVID-19, such as testing and quarantine facilities. Many local hospitals are warning their staff about tight budgets.

For retirees, it looks like local governments are dipping into citizens’ personal health savings accounts to cover budget shortfalls.

More long-term, these peaceful demonstrations hint at a fundamental issue: Chinese society is aging faster than expected. This has strained social programs like public health insurance, however local governments have other debts to pay and they are turning to their citizens to help.

The health insurance changes affect retired citizens the most, as they tend to rely on their personal health savings account to cover outpatient fees.

In large demonstrations this week, protesters argued that transferring funds from their accounts would amount to theft of private property.

“This is our money, earned through blood and sweat,” said a pensioner from the central city of Wuhan in a recorded call with provincial health insurance authorities, which has been widely shared on the Internet. “I am complaining because I believe that the government and our Communist Party will find a way forward to resolve this.”

On Wednesday, at least hundreds of protesters marched in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian against health policy changes.

“Give us our money back,” they shouted as they stood in front of the city government’s office, demanding the mayor’s exit, according to video posted on Chinese social media and Twitter.

In Wuhan, retirees stayed in Zhongshan Park, on the west bank of the Yangtze River, and, for social media videosthey sang of INTERNATIONAL LAWa French revolutionary anthem learned and sung in Chinese since the Communist Party took power in 1949.

It was the second time in a week that pensioners demonstrated in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected in humans in late 2019. On February 8, hundreds of people protested against the new policy in the city.

The Wuhan provincial government said in a statement STATEMENT last Saturday that while it was true that the reforms would result in lower payments to everyone’s personal insurance accounts, the goal was ultimately to allocate health care resources more fluidly for everyone.

“Prior to this,” the statement said, “the general public planning fund covered hospitalization and serious outpatient illnesses, while personal accounts covered minor outpatient illnesses, causing situations where the insured did not have enough to spend when they fell ill. but they didn’t have enough to spend unless they were seriously ill.”