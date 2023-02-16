78 million children do not go to school at all, UN chief warns in call to action

Lending his support to a call for more funding for education in emergencies led byUN Global Fund Education cannot wait(ECW) UN chief insisted in a video message that no one should be denied the chance to learn.

Fully 222 million children today experience damaged education today, noted Mr. Guterres. To help them, 18 countries and private partners have pledged $826 million for ECW, on the opening day of the historic conference.

Education, a fundamental right

No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter what obstacles stand in your way, you have the right to a quality educationhe said, in an appeal for greater international efforts to ensure that the most vulnerable children and young people have their chance to succeed.

Giving his comments onEducation cannot wait for the high-level funding conference in GenevaThe Secretary General welcomed the fact that since its establishment in 2017, the fund hadtrained 87,000 teachers and gave seven million children in crisis the education they deserved.

likepledges from 18 countries and the private sector totaled $826 millionon the first day of the conference,UN Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of the ECW High Level Steering Group,Gordon Brownwelcomed international support for learning for all, asan investment in lasting peace.

We are talking about the world’s most isolated, desolate, neglected children. We were talking about girls who find themselves trafficked or forced into child labor or child marriage if we can’t help them, he continued.

Missouri S&T/Michael Pierce Somaya Faruqi (center) works alongside students at Missouri University of Science and Technology to build a robot.

Afghanistan: textbook despair

With its painful history of education in crisis in Afghanistan,Somaya Faruqiexplained that while she had left the country when the Taliban took power in August 2021, many of her sisters were left behind.

Her girlfriends are now unable to study after being banned from attending classes by de facto authorities, said 20-year-old Faruqi, who remains in touch with them and works as a women’s rights activist to highlight the situation. Theirs.

The situation is much worse than what you can see in the news and social media,she told UN News. Every day I get messages from my friends thatthey are forced to marry, regardless of their age or consent.

Heavy responsibility

She added: I feel a deep sense of responsibility to support my sisterswho are still in Afghanistan. Every day I stay in touch with them, even though their condition is not good.

I listen to their stories, offer words of encouragement and help connect them with resources when I can. It’s heartbreaking to see the struggles they face, but alonestrengthens my determination to fight for their rightsand to help build a better future for all Afghan women.

Digital ambition

Ms Faruqi, who is originally from Herat in western Afghanistan, is now studying mechanical engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in the US.

Her interest in fixing things stemmed from helping her father fix cars, which sparked an interest in robotics, such asCaptain of the Afghan Girls Robotics Team.

Bright future broken

Together, Faruqi and her team designed and made onePrototype low-cost ventilator at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in coordination with the Afghan Ministry of Health. Buoyed by that success, Faruqi’s hopes of pursuing her interest in technology were dashed when the Taliban came to power.

We would build the first robotics company in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, when the situation changed, she said. Now we can see the current situation inside Afghanistan, that(The Taliban) do not appreciate what we have and what we have achieved in 20 years.

Today, Somaya says she had many happy shared memories growing up in Afghanistan, but feels deeply saddened by the way the de facto authorities took everything from us.

Long thick thin

Before the August 2021 coup, Afghanistan was a country I called home, she explained, where I can follow my dreams and contribute to the development of my community. However, since the Taliban took control,the situation has become dire and my heart aches for the suffering of those trapped there.

Mornings would start happily with a sense of excitement and purpose, knowing that I would go to school that day, Somaya told UN News. For me, school was not just a place to learn, but a sanctuary where I could be myself, make friends and dream big. I appreciated the opportunity to learn new things and every day seemed like a precious gift.

But more than that, school was where I made the most meaningful connections of my life—with my girlfriends who shared my passion for learning and growth. We laughed together, cried together and supported each other through thick and thin. Being with them made me feel whole, alive and free.

Now, as I look back on those days,my heart swells with gratitude and nostalgia for those precious moments. I know that not all girls have the same opportunities as me, and it breaks my heart.

Going to school and spending time with friends should not be a privilege, but a basic right. I will always cherish those memories andwork to create a world where every girl has the opportunity to experience the same magic that I did.