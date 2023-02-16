UN Affairs seeks $1 billion to help millions in Turkey affected by devastating earthquakes













The South African team searches for survivors of the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Saturday, February 11, 2023. Photo: UN OCHA/Barbaros Kayan NEW YORK, 16 February 2023 The United Nations today launched a three-month appeal for $1 billion for Turkey so that humanitarian agencies can help the more than 5 million people affected by the cataclysmic earthquakes of recent weeks, the largest that have hit the country in a century in support of the government-led response. The people of Trkiye have experienced unspeakable heartache, said Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, who visited the country last week. I met families who shared their stories of shock and devastation. We must stand with them in their darkest hour and make sure they get the support they need. More than 9 million people in Trkiye have been directly affected by the once-in-a-generation disaster, with more than 35,000 people having lost their lives since February 15, according to the Turkish government. The earthquakes struck at the height of winter, leaving hundreds of thousands of people, including young children and the elderly, without access to shelter, food, water, heat and medical care in freezing temperatures. About 47,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged and thousands of people have sought refuge in temporary shelters across Turkey. Schools, hospitals and other essential services have been damaged or destroyed by the earthquakes. Many families have been separated, with hundreds of children now orphaned or unable to be reunited with their parents. Moreover, Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world. More than 1.74 million refugees live in the 11 provinces affected by the earthquakes, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The UN is coordinating the operations of thousands of search and rescue personnel in the provinces of Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmara and Malatya, and humanitarian organizations have begun relief operations in the worst-hit areas, in support of the government-led response. The UN and its partners are distributing warm meals, food, tents, warm winter clothing, blankets, mattresses and kitchen kits to people in need and sending medical supplies and personnel to affected areas. Psychosocial support is being provided and child-friendly spaces and safe spaces for women are being created. Funding from today’s new appeal will target 5.2 million people. The resources will allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up their operations to support government-led response efforts in areas including food security, defence, education, water and shelter. Media sources Flash appeal is availablehere. Photos are availablehere.Video availablehere.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unocha.org/story/un-issues-call-1-billion-help-millions-people-t%25C3%25BCrkiye-affected-devastating-quakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos