The NB housing assistance program was expanded to include people living alone

New Brunswickers who live alone are now eligible for a rental assistance program.

The Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit was initially available to families earning a combined income between $14,200 and $38,000 per year before taxes. In December 2021, it was expanded to include people with children under 19 who rent and earn between $12,500 and $50,000.

According to an announcement from the Department of Social Development on Wednesday, the latest expansion means about 10,000 more New Brunswickers will now be eligible for the benefit, which ranges from $300 to $475 a month.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a statement that expanding the program’s eligibility ensures people won’t have to ‘choose between paying the rent or putting food on the table.’ (Shane Magee/CBC)

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said in the announcement that the expansion of the program ensures that people will not have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.

Julia Woodhall-Melnik, a Canada Research Chair in Resilient Communities and associate professor at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John, said the latest change is a step in the right direction.

Butshe said the benefit leaves out many people on the waiting list for affordable housing who are not working, which is one of the program’s eligibility requirements.

“So a lot of them are living on disability or retired or on welfare,” Woodhall-Melnik said. “The proportion of individuals we have received from the waiting list who are working is actually less than those who are not.”

Julia Woodhall-Melnik is the Canada Research Chair in Resilient Communities based at the University of New Brunswick Saint John. (Cameron Fitch/UNB)

The benefit, which will cost about $98.3 million over the next seven years, is split equally between the federal and provincial governments.

Robert Duguay, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, told CBC News in an email that all applications that meet the criteria will be accepted until the benefit is fully completed. He said the benefit is not over yet.

He said the program has the capacity to help more people, so expanding eligibility “will allow us to maximize the impact of this program.”

The program is on a first-come, first-served basis, Duguay wrote.

According to the announcement, 1,255 families had been approved for the program by January. 31, benefiting about 4400 people.

He said the benefit is delivered directly to the family and not to the housing unit or owner. Persons approved for benefits will receive assistance for three years, according to a previous announcement and the benefit will go with them if they move elsewhere in the province.

It is not a replacement for the rental cap

Woodhall-Melnik said three years for a short-term benefit is “quite significant,” but she said it ignores the fact that there are social, structural, physical and health barriers people experience when it comes to receiving income.

“Will people have significant increases in income in three years? Probably not,” she said. “Will our housing market be less constrained and more affordable in three years? I really hope so. But maybe not. So my question is, what’s at the bottom of this?”

She said she is working on a research study that tracks mental health and other outcomes for people who move into affordable housing or people who receive the benefit. She hopes that in the coming months there will be more information about how the benefit has helped families.

Woodhall-Melnik said she would like to see the government make “hugely significant investment” in affordable and accessible housing. She said this could include starting a publicly funded construction team to build public assets.

Woodhall-Melnik said the benefit extension is not a replacement for the rent cap that expires at the end of 2022 because it does not protect a large portion of over 8000 families on the waiting list for affordable housing.

“It’s, again, that very punitive approach to social welfare that we’ve seen for years and years that reinforces this belief that if we’re not contributing economically to society then we’re not worth supporting or good affordable housing.”