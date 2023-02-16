International
Thousands of trees to be planted in East Hull flood defense project
A project to plant thousands of tree seedlings and hedgerows has started at a flood defense project in Castlehill, East Hull, to create new woodland habitat for local wildlife.
Residents and local community groups have been invited to take part in the tree planting program to create 7 hectares of woodland habitat and over 5 kilometers of new fencing as part of a flood defense project to create an aquagreen to conserve water from the floods in the east of the city. .
Tree species such as field maple, downy birch, English oak and black alder are being planted together with various willow species for hedges and field rose, dog rose, guelder rose and hawthorn and hawthorn to create shrubs.
The planting program began this week with a group of 20 volunteers planting hundreds of trees over three days.
Andrew Barron, Flood Risk Adviser at the Environment Agency, said:
The forest habitat has high biological value and the new fence planted along the site will promote a green corridor. We also plan to convert some of the arable land into open grassland, which also has great biodiversity value and will be excellent habitat for many conservation priority species, such as barn owls, barn owls and butterflies.
We had a great response from volunteers on site and will be doing more planting this month as part of our ambitions to create new woodland habitat as part of our flood defense work to better protect homes from the risk of flooding .
The species will be allowed to naturally recolonize the areas to create a natural scrub forest and grassland edge to support a diverse species composition and are expected to reach maturity over 15 to 20 years.
The team recently worked with children from Biggin Hill Primary School, launching a competition where pupils were asked to use drawings they produced of what Castlehill Castle and its inhabitants might have looked like in the past, as only mounds of soil. This generated a lot of enthusiasm and artistic effort from the children, and the winning entry will be included in the design of the interpretation boards for the site.
The Environment Agency is also working with local organizations to explore opportunities for an archaeological project as part of the scheme.
Plans for the overall aquagreen project, part of the Holderness Drain flood mitigation scheme, were approved a year ago and construction work on the project is now halfway through. Aquagreen will reduce flood risk to over 800 properties and key infrastructure in east Hull.
Once the scheme is complete, the aquagreen will be a versatile green space, to the south of the old Bransholme dairy farm, which will store excess water during a flood and then slowly release it back into the system. drainage after the peak of the flood has passed.
Homes in North Carr and Sutton are currently at risk of flooding from water in the Holderness and Sutton Cross canals following heavy rain. Holderness Drain is a man-made river channel. When full, water flows into the Sutton Cross Drain, overwhelming the local drainage system and increasing the risk of flooding for homes in the area. This area narrowly avoided disaster in November 2019 when other parts of Hull were affected by flooding.
Aquagreen is the second phase of the 28.5m Holderness Drain Flood Mitigation Scheme and includes the construction of the new East Hull Pumping Station.
Full details of the project can be seen here: Holder Drainage Flood Mitigation Scheme (FAS).
If residents have any questions, they can email the project team.
To find out about flood risk in your area and sign up to the Environment Agency’s free flood warning service, visit Floods and extreme weather or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.
