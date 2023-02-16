421 million to boost drug and alcohol treatment across England

Local authorities across England will benefit from an extra $421 million in government funding up to 2025 to improve drug and alcohol addiction treatment and recovery, the government announced today (16 February 2023).

The extra funding means that total local authority funding for treatment will have increased by 40% between 2020-21 and 2024-25. It will enable the creation of over 50,000 high quality places in drug and alcohol treatment.

The funding will enable local authorities to:

recruit more staff to work with people with drug and alcohol problems

support more inmates in treatment and recovery services

invest in increasing the quality of treatment they provide – in turn helping to make streets safer by diverting people away from addictions known to fuel offending

More people will benefit from residential rehabilitation or inpatient detox, while improvements in recovery services will support them out of treatment – ​​helping to reduce relapse rates.

One hundred and fifty one local authorities across England are being allocated funding to increase the quality and capacity of drug and alcohol treatment and recovery services. Funding includes 154.3 million for 2023-2024 and indicative funding of 266.7 million for 2024-2025.

The government’s drug strategy, published in December 2021, sets out our ambition to significantly increase the capacity of treatment and recovery services as part of a whole system approach to tackling supply and demand. It is estimated that, over the first 3 years of the strategy, the additional investment in treatment and recovery will prevent nearly 1,000 drug-related deaths – reversing the upward trend in drug-related deaths for the first time in a decade.

The strategy also states that illegal drugs drive half of all homicides and nearly half of all thefts, robberies and other property crimes are linked to heroin and crack addiction. Dame Carol Blacks independent review of drugs found that the best way to tackle this issue is by increasing the capacity of the treatment and recovery system.

This comes alongside governments’ work to crack down on criminal gangs profiting from the illegal drug trade, supported by a £300 million investment to dismantle over 2,000 circuit lines, make thousands more arrests and protect those being exploited.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:

Drug misuse has a massive cost to society – more than 3,000 people died as a result of drug misuse in 2021. This investment in treatment and recovery services is essential to provide people with high-quality support, with services such as expanding access to life-saving overdose medication and outreach to young people at risk of drug misuse, already helping to reduce damage and improve healing. This funding will help us build a vastly improved treatment and recovery service which will continue to save lives, improve the health and wellbeing of people across the country and reduce pressure on the NHS by moving people away from addiction to healing.

Health Minister Neil O’Brien said:

Addictions cause about half of all burglaries, thefts and robberies, so increasing treatment for addicts will help reduce crime. This funding will help improve the quality and capacity of drug and alcohol recovery services across the country, helping more people access the support they need, saving lives and benefiting communities.

Examples of supported work from 2022 to 2023 include:

Leeds plans to target unmet needs from the most socially and economically deprived groups with the poorest health outcomes, expand treatment options and increase their workforce by 85 full-time posts this year

Lambeth plans to recruit extra nurses to ease frontline pressures on the substance misuse service, develop a nurse-led prescription service for residents on the Vulnerable Adults Pathway and offer one-to-one support for referred offenders through the local HM Prison and Probation Chemsex Service and Crime Lead this year

Portsmouth plans to develop the peer-led outreach service, which engages with hard-to-reach drug users and upgrade the criminal justice team so they can provide a 7-day-a-week service in the package of custody in Portsmouth, as well as providing residential rehabilitation placements for people in the criminal justice system, including those leaving prison

Nottinghamshire identified over 170 young adults (aged 18 to 24) living in hostels and mobile accommodation who do not have access to structured drug and alcohol treatment, and recruited an information post to support them in accessing treatment and recovery. They have also continued to invest in a long-acting drug that treats opiate addiction (Buvidal) with the aim of increasing intake from 9 people to 40 this year.

This funding is prioritized for areas of highest need, based on drug death rates, deprivation, cocaine prevalence, and opiate and crack crime, taking into account the size of the population served.

Treatment will be available for a wide range of substances, including powder cocaine, ecstasy, prescription drugs and cannabis – the latter remains the most common substance (87%) for which young people are treated.

Today’s funding announcement builds on an additional 95.4 million made available from 2022 to 2023, and a recent announcement of 53 million to improve housing support for drug and alcohol recovery. Through this investment, the government is meeting its commitments in the 10-year drug strategy to break the cycle of addiction and reduce overall drug use to a 30-year historic low.

The allocations will support the work of local authorities and their partners to improve their services in line with the ambitions set out in the strategy. Local authorities can invest the funds in activity that will increase the capacity and quality of their treatment and recovery system, based on recommendations made by Dame Carol Blacks independent review of drugs.

Professor Dame Carol Black, the Government’s independent adviser on tackling drug misuse, said:

This continued investment is very welcome and will be essential in supporting local authorities and their partners to increase the capacity and quality of their services for people with drug and alcohol dependence, in line with the key recommendations of my review of drug independent. This will help deliver the ambitions of the government’s 10-year drug strategy to deliver a world-class treatment and recovery system, reduce drug use and drug-related crime and save lives.

Danny Hames and Kate Hall, chair and deputy chair of the NHS Alliance of Addiction Providers ( WHAT ), said:

NHS WHAT welcomes this further commitment to investment in England’s drug treatment system as part of the 10-year drug strategy. We hope that the extra £421 million allocated to local authorities across England will be used to form a joined-up system that ensures everyone in need has equal access to high-quality care. This cannot be achieved without partnership working across the sector, something we are committed to doing as an alliance of NHS trusts, in an ongoing effort to reduce the growing number of drug-related deaths seen each year and positively change the lives of thousands of people. .

Clare Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Turning Point, a social enterprise, said:

We welcome the funding announced today. Investment in drug and alcohol treatment services on the back of the Government’s 10-year drugs strategy will enable local services to reach more people, improve outcomes for individuals and reduce the harm caused by drugs. Today we have certainty about the funding situation for the next 2 years, which means that, as a sector, we can plan for the future and focus on ensuring that services are accessible to everyone who needs support, building on the progress already made together. working across mental health, criminal justice and treatment agencies, and creating safer communities for all of us.

Tim Young, Chief Executive of the Alcohol and Drug Service (ADS), said:

We welcome today’s announcement as, without funding, the ambitions set out in the national drugs strategy will remain just words on a page. So while there are no quick or easy solutions to systemic problems such as substance misuse, this presents an opportunity to turn those ambitions into reality and offer hope to individuals, families and communities.

Lea Milligan, Chair of Collective Voice, said:

In 2021, the 10-year drug strategy From harm to hope heralded a significant step change for the treatment and recovery system. We are now over a year in and, despite the challenges of the last 12 months, the strategy is starting to make a difference. We welcome the Government today continuing to unlock new investment to support people dealing with substance misuse, who are among the most vulnerable and stigmatized members of our communities. Now is the time to get on with the transformative, whole-of-system approach advocated by Dame Carol Black and set in motion by the drug strategy.

Paul Townsley, Chief Executive of Human Kind Charity, said:

We welcome confirmation of local authority funding for vital, evidence-based services for drug and alcohol treatment and recovery. Dame Carol Black set out an ambitious vision of how, as a society, we can rebuild our treatment and recovery services to help those most in need. Funding from the 10-year drug strategy that brought Dame Carol Blacks vision to life has already supported us to develop our services in areas of greatest need. It has also helped develop our multifaceted approach to supporting people with multiple disadvantages. This is evidenced by the expansion of our individual placement and support offering, a supportive employment scheme that is integrated into treatment and recovery services. We look forward to working in partnership with government, local authorities and Drug Partnerships to progress Dame Carol Blacks vision through the 10-year drug strategy.

Additional funding for drug and alcohol treatment 2023 to 2025: list of allocations