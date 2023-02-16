Laurier Expert Alert: Pink Shirt Day





WATERLOO — Pink Shirt Day, a day to celebrate diversity and take a stand against bullying, falls on Wednesday, February 22. Wilfrid Laurier University has several experts available to talk about bullying, cyberbullying and their impacts. The list below includes Laurier experts who are available to speak at this time, but does not represent the full breadth of expertise at our institution. For a more comprehensive inventory of our faculty researchers, please consult the The experts at Laurier database. Ardavan Eizadirad, assistant professor in the Faculty of Education, is an expert on equity and social justice in education and sports, and is a certified basketball official. Among Eizadirad’s other areas of expertise are standardized testing, critical pedagogy, and anti-oppressive community engagement. He has previously taught early childhood education and child and youth care at the university and college levels, in addition to teaching Kindergarten through Grade 12. A published author, Eizadirad is also chair of the Coalition for Equality , Diversity, Inclusion and Indigenization in the Faculty of Education. Contact: [email protected] Mark Eys is a professor in the departments of Psychology and Kinesiology and Physical Education, Laurier Research Chair in Group Dynamics and Physical Activity, and supervisor of the Group Dynamics and Physical Activity Laboratory. He is an expert in sports psychology, group dynamics and team building. He is available to comment on group dynamics in sport and what makes teams work successfully, as well as the use of initiation rites and group banter. Contact: [email protected] maryam khan is an assistant professor in the Faculty of Social Work at Laurier. The research of Prof. Khan examines the lives and identities of queer, nonbinary, and transgender (QNT) Muslims locally and globally from critical intersectional and feminist perspectives. In particular, her work explores the nexus of sexual and gender diversity, including Muslimness, and an Islamic identity from a liberatory and progressive Islamic lens that seeks to elevate the lived experiences and strategies of resistance of QNT Muslims. Professor Khan’s areas of expertise include the exploration and critical analysis of South Asian feminisms in Canada, community-based research, community development, and clinical counseling. Contact: [email protected] Danielle Law, associate professor in Laurier’s Youth and Children’s Studies and Psychology, is an expert in social-emotional learning among children, youth and young adults, including bullying and cyberbullying and related mental health concerns. Law conducts research on how children, youth and young adults develop in relation to the technologically advancing world and how this shapes their social and emotional growth. Contact: [email protected] Percy Lezard is an assistant professor of Indigenous Studies. They are experts in Indigenous knowledge, two-spirit pedagogies, Indigenous community health, missing and murdered women and 2SLGBTQ+, and gender-based violence in 2SLGBTQ+ communities. Lezard is out of the Penticton Indian group in BC and focuses indigenous knowledge, teaching and research methodologies in their work. They are survivors of the multi-generational impacts of the residential school system and the Scoop of the sixties. Read more about their work. Contact: [email protected] James Popham is Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Criminology. His areas of expertise include the impacts of in-person and online bullying; loneliness and hatred; disregard for the experiences of adults; police responses to cybercrimes; and community-based approaches to social justice. Contact: [email protected] Michael Woodford, a professor in Laurier’s Faculty of Social Work, is an expert on the mental health and well-being of 2SLGBTQ+ youth. Woodford’s research explores how bullying and other forms of discrimination can increase 2SLGBTQ+ youth’s risk for poor mental health and other negative outcomes, as well as the factors that can promote resilience. Woodford leads Thrives in campus study, a province-wide study exploring the experiences, mental health and academic success of 2SLGBTQ+ university students in Ontario. Read more about his work. Contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlu.ca/news/news-releases/2023/feb/laurier-expert-alert-pink-shirt-day.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos