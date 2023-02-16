NDSU’s 97th Little International Winners Announced Extension and Ag Research News





Rose Wendel, a freshman liberal arts major from Lamoure, North Dakota, was named overall showman at the 97th Little International at North Dakota State University on February 11. Wendel is the daughter of Mike and Shari Wendel. Noah Helgoe, a sophomore majoring in animal science and crop and weed science from Cavalier, North Dakota, was named reserve champion. Helgoe is the son of Chris and Kari Helgoe. The 97th Little International was hosted by the NDSU Saddle and Sirloin Club and held in Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus. The Little International Livestock Show is the largest student-run event on the NDSU campus, involving over 300 students, said Lydia Lyons, Little I publicity major and a senior agribusiness major from Lisbon, North Dakota. The show features beef, dairy, sheep, pork and goat craftsmanship classes, as well as ham curing and public speaking competitions. Overall showmanship is determined using a round-robin competition where each type of overall showman is required to show all other species. The winners of each species and other Little I competitions are as follows: milkweed Champion Madalyn Gieseke, Golden Valley, Minnesota, junior in crop and weed science, daughter of Brian and Angela Gieseke

Reserve Champion Samantha Johnson, Mandan, North Dakota, junior in biological sciences, daughter of Kirk and Melissa Johnson Beef Champion Jaxon Deckert, Arena, North Dakota, senior in animal science, son of Justin and Carrie Deckert

Reserve Champion Hope Willson, Wimbledon, North Dakota, senior in animal science, daughter of Joel and Kristi Willson fold Champion Reanna Schmidt, Fargo, North Dakota, freshman, daughter of Rick and Renae Schmidt

Reserve Champion Jolie Sanders, New Salem, North Dakota, freshman in pharmacy, daughter of Josh and Kyla Sanders FLU Champion Helgoe

Reserve Champion Kasi Holm, Ashley, North Dakota, junior in human development and family science, daughter of Barry and Roxanne Holm Goat Champion Wendel

Reserve Champion Alexis Vanderberghe, Cleveland, North Dakota, junior in animal science, daughter of Paul and Lori Vanderberghe The show also included a novice skill division for individuals who have never shown their species competitively. The initial winners were as follows: Dairy Madison Feiring, McHenry, North Dakota, freshman in animal science, daughter of Janell Feiring

Beef Kamilla Knipping, South Shore, South Dakota, junior in animal science, daughter of Art and Amy Nelson

Dele Madison Scott, Spiritwood, North Dakota, freshman in animal science, daughter of Susan and Tim Scott

Erika Anderson Pig, Rogers, North Dakota, sophomore in crop and weed science, daughter of Shawn and Linda Anderson

Goat Jacklyn Pazdernick, New Salem, North Dakota, junior in nursing, daughter of Mike and Dana Pazdernick Other contests that took place before February 11 included: Public speaking The students prepared a speech around this year’s theme “Little Me”, leaving a legacy. First Isaac Huber, Jud, North Dakota, senior in agricultural systems management, son of Bryan and Emmy Huber

Second Stetson Urlacher, Regent, North Dakota, sophomore in agricultural education, son of Gregg and Mary Urlacher

Third – Emma Honeyman, Regent, North Dakota, junior in agricultural economics, daughter of Gary and Tia Honeyman Curing ham Individuals’ top 10 hams were auctioned off during the Little I Night Show. First Brooke Kunz, New Salem, North Dakota, senior in agricultural education, daughter of Ron and Margo Kunz

Second Tasha Pond, Bowman, North Dakota, senior in veterinary technology, daughter of Jennifer Pond and Tracy Pond

Third Rachel Blue, Henry, South Dakota, junior in animal science, daughter of Doug and Paula Blue NDSU Agriculture Communication, February 16, 2023 Source: Lydia Lyons, 701-680-8434, [email protected] Editor: Elizabeth Cronin, 701-231-5391, [email protected]

