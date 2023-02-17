International Star Inc (OTC:ILST) Completes New Capital Purchase: What Next?

News from

TopNewsGuide – Market News and Commentary







Naples, FL | February 16, 2023 6:33 AM EST

Companies that come under new management can often turn into remarkable turnaround stories and therefore, investors are often keen on them. This brings us to the subject of International Star Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILST), which was primarily involved in mineral property interests. In June 2022, ILST Holdco LLC had completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in the company and the company came under new management.

Under the control of new management, International Star is looking to create a thriving and financially strong business that can consistently create shareholder value. The goal of the strategy is to increase revenue from within and at the same time work on acquisitions that are synergistic in nature. The acquisitions that International Star is generally interested in are stable businesses with free cash flow.

As it happens, the company was in the news this month after it completed its acquisition of Budding Equity Inc. The announcement regarding the completion of the purchase was made by the company again on February 14, 2023 .

Budding Equity is a modern company that primarily works with celebrities and film scholars to monetize their intellectual property. Monetization takes place in the global cannabis industry. This acquisition was also part of the company’s acquisition strategy that had been put in place.

In August 2022, it was reported that the two companies had reached an agreement. There is more to the deal that should be noted. Under the terms of the agreement signed at the time, International Star provided funds to Budding Equity for its working capital needs in connection with the growth of its inventory. In addition, International Star had also been given an option to complete the acquisition within 12 months.

To date, the total loan drawdown from International Star to Budding Equity was $375,000 and this had led to the issuance of a 7.5% equity stake in Budding Equity to International Star. Earlier in the month, International Star decided to exercise the option to buy all the new capital and issued a note to that effect to the company’s shareholders. Upon completion of the transaction, Budding Equity ordered an appraisal of $1,700,000.

That said, the decision to exercise the option should not have come as a surprise to the company’s shareholders considering the fact that again on October 25 last year International Star had made an announcement about this.

At the time, the company had announced that it was in the final stages of exercising the option to complete the acquisition of 100% of Budding Equity’s outstanding shares. International Star also announced that it had also issued a notice to Budding Equity shareholders regarding its intentions to complete the acquisition.

Another announcement made by the company at the same time related to the election of Avi Minkowitz to the board of directors of International Star. He was elected to the board on October 20, 2022.

Disclaimer: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a port regarding forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or include discussions about forecasts, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action can be identified through the use of words such as projects, anticipate, expect, will, anticipate, estimate, believe, understand or that by means of statements, indicating certain actions and quotations; may, may or may happen Understand that there is no guarantee that past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible for an investor’s investment to be lost either due to the speculative nature of the profiled companies. TopNewsGuide ‘TNG’ (owned by RazorPitch Inc) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. TNG is not operated by a licensed broker, dealer or registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. TNG authors, contributors, or agents may be compensated for the preparation of research, video, and editorial content. TNG has not been compensated to produce and distribute this content. As part of that content, readers, subscribers and web surfers are expected to read the full disclaimer and financial disclosure statements that can be found on our website http://topnewsguide.com

Contact details

Mark McKelvie

+1 585-301-7700

[email protected]

Company website

http://topnewsguide.com