Active International TV & Video News 2.16.23

According to Nielsen’s latest “The Gauge,” broadcast viewing increased 2.1% during December (though down 6% from January 2022. Streaming maintains its dominant industry share of 38.1%; up 1.2% from December (and 31.8% more than January 2022). “YouTube maintained its leading position as the best individual streaming platform with a share of 8.6%, followed by Netflix with 7.5%; Hulu, 3.5%; Amazon Prime Video, 2.9%; Disney+, 1.7%; Peacock, 1.0%; and Pluto TV, up 0.8%. Disney+ was down 10% after December holiday movie viewing, and cable TV remained unchanged, with a percentage of 30.4%.MediaPost: 16.2.23) LOCAL NEWS ADVERTISING BEATS NETFLIXS With the hype surrounding Netflix’s announcement that it was getting into the advertising business, the Television Advertising Bureau (TVB) stepped back on behalf of linear broadcast television. While Netflix claimed that its Basic with Ads tier now has around 600,000 monthly active users, TVB noted that this figure refers to subscribers, not viewers. By comparison, TVB explained that the New York market alone reached over 1.6 million adults on local TV news broadcasts on a typical November evening (between 5:00 and 6:30 p.m.); nearly triple the number of universes reported by Netflix for its ad-supported tier. (NextTV: 2/13/23) ONLINE MEDIA SPENDING PERSPECTIVE US online media spending to reach $277.3 billion in 2022; 13.5% growth from 2021 according to data from the Winterberry Group. A significant portion of the growth came from CTV, which had the fastest growing spending last year of all online media analyzed, and CTV spending was projected to grow 27.2% to $26.9 billion in 2023. Other Channels of growth for this year include Influencer (+17.5%), digital video (+14.3%) and digital out-of-home (10.0%). (Marketing graphics: 2/15/23) RELEASED ON AD SUPPORTED TV TV REV returns to it Thought Leaders Circle for insights into ad-supported television trends. Ramsey McGrory, Chief Development Officer at Mediaocean notes that it’s not an either/or dynamic, that the popularity of ad-free TV doesn’t mean ad-supported TV will be unpopular, and that CTV’s digital elements make for a better experience of advertising in general. Christina Oh, VP, Global Head of Marketing at Samsung Ads, points out that ad-supported viewing will surpass ad-free this year, even as Disney and Netflix get on the ad-supported bandwagon, and that viewers actually like it a lot that FASTs have to offer. Although other leaders weighing in come from IRIS.TV, Magnite, LG Ad Solutions, Innovid, Cadent and Paket Media. (TVREV: 2/15/23) BLACK HISTORY MONTH HONOR Local television stations across the country are honoring Black History Month with special programming, interviews and profiles, ways for residents to follow events and learn in their communities. Through their segment Black History is American History, CBS New York’s daily features include the new Black Heritage stamp honoring author Ernest J. Gaines, Virginia Johnsons legacy as artistic director of the Dance Theater of Harlem, the life of incredible New York Giants great Emlen Lewis Tunnell, and more. (CBS News: 16.2.23

