MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF GOLD STRIKE TUNICA OPERATIONS
LAS VEGAS, February 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed the sale of the operations of Gold Strike Tunica (“Gold Strike”) to CNE Gaming Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, for 450 million dollars in cash.
“Gold Strike is an iconic property in Mississippiand the employees there represent Southern hospitality at its best,” he said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International. “I wish Gold Strike well and firmly believe in a bright future ahead for this property.”
“We plan to use the proceeds from this transaction to further strengthen our balance sheet, deploy capital for growth opportunities and return capital to shareholders,” it said. Jonathan HalkyardCFO & Treasurer, MGM Resorts International.
For the closed year December 31, 2022Gold Strike reported net income of 47 million dollars and Adjusted EBITDAR of the property 98 million dollars1. At the closing of the transaction, MGM Resorts’ master lease with VICI Properties, Inc. (NYSE: VICI) currently comprising the Gold Strike property will be amended to reduce the annual rent by 40 million dollars to account for the sale of the Gold Strike operations by the Company. The Company expects net cash proceeds after estimated taxes and fees to be approx 350 million dollars.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to MGM Resorts.
Calculated as net income of $47 million, adjusted for $3 million in depreciation and amortization, $7 million in property transactions, net, and $41 million in rent expense related to triple-net operating leases.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces, outstanding live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and a wide range of dining, nightlife and entertainment offerings. minority. MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas– inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognized resort brands in the industry. The Company’s 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers online sports betting and gaming at North America through market-leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company’s subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions across Europe. The company is currently pursuing targeted expansion into Asia through the built-in resort option Japan. Via “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company being recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl at I tweet and Facebook AND Instagram.
Forward-looking statements:
Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the public filings of Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans” “, “pro forma”, “projects”, “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of such words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions or indicate future events or trends and do not relate solely to matters historical. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding any proceeds expected to be received from the sale, including the Company’s expected net proceeds. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or inaccurate and the Company may not be able to make them. The Company does not guarantee that the transaction or other events described herein will occur as described (or that they will occur at all). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in markets. in which the Company operates and competition with other travel destinations United States and worldwide, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks related to international operations, permits, licenses, financing, approvals and other contingencies related to growth in new or existing jurisdictions and the additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In making forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP financial measures:
This press release includes property adjusted EBITDAR for Gold Strike Tunica, which is a “non-GAAP financial measure” as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For a reconciliation of adjusted property EBITDAR to net income, see Note 1 of this press release.
MGM RESORTS CONTACTS
Investment Community:
SARAH ROGERSSenior Vice President of Corporate Finance
(702) 730-3942, [email protected]
ANDREW CHAPMANDirector of Investor Relations
(702) 693-8711, [email protected]
News media:
BRIAN AHERNExecutive Director of Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE MGM Resorts International
