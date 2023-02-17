MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF GOLD STRIKE TUNICA OPERATIONS

LAS VEGAS, February 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed the sale of the operations of Gold Strike Tunica (“Gold Strike”) to CNE Gaming Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, for 450 million dollars in cash.

“Gold Strike is an iconic property in Mississippiand the employees there represent Southern hospitality at its best,” he said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International. “I wish Gold Strike well and firmly believe in a bright future ahead for this property.”

“We plan to use the proceeds from this transaction to further strengthen our balance sheet, deploy capital for growth opportunities and return capital to shareholders,” it said. Jonathan HalkyardCFO & Treasurer, MGM Resorts International.

For the closed year December 31, 2022Gold Strike reported net income of 47 million dollars and Adjusted EBITDAR of the property 98 million dollars1. At the closing of the transaction, MGM Resorts’ master lease with VICI Properties, Inc. (NYSE: VICI) currently comprising the Gold Strike property will be amended to reduce the annual rent by 40 million dollars to account for the sale of the Gold Strike operations by the Company. The Company expects net cash proceeds after estimated taxes and fees to be approx 350 million dollars.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to MGM Resorts.

1 Calculated as net income of $47 million, adjusted for $3 million in depreciation and amortization, $7 million in property transactions, net, and $41 million in rent expense related to triple-net operating leases.

