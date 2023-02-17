News: Mark McCallum Appointed Director of Dongguan International School





On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Search Committee at the International School of Dongguan (ISD), China, Search Associates is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark McCallum has accepted the offer to assume the position as ISD Principal effective at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. Mark is a committed and dedicated educator with over 20 years of professional educational experience, along with other subject management and degrees earned in the United States, Hong Kong, Canada and Australia. Mark began his professional education career working in an outdoor education program in Nova Scotia, followed by his appointment as a High School Counselor at the International School of Singapore (ISS). His career at ISS also included serving as Dean of Students and Principal of the Middle School. Mark then moved to Chatsworth International School, Singapore as Head of Secondary and Deputy Head of School at the Orchard Campus and Head of Campus at the Bukit Timah Campus. Marks next appointment was Head of School at the Shenzhen Foreign Language Academy in the Greater Bay Area in Shenzhen, China. In announcing his appointment to the ISD Community, the ISD Board of Directors stated: The Board of Directors extends a warm welcome to Mr. Mark McCallum and we believe that with the concerted and united efforts of all of us, ISD’s second decade will be a wonderful and remarkable one, and ISD will continue to grow, develop. , and become a flagship school in the Bay Area. The Board of Directors of Dongguan International School, the Search Committee and the Search Associates would like to thank each of the candidates who expressed interest in the position of Head of School and all those who helped and supported the search process for a successful outcome.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchassociates.com/news-events/mark-mccallum-appointed-director-of-international-school-of-dongguan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos