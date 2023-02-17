SAE Internationals Sustainable Mobility Solutions and EIT InnoEnergy Partner to deliver world-class training in battery technology





The program was developed by EIT InnoEnergy, a global investor in climate technology, in collaboration with some of the world’s leading businesses and technical institutions. The Academy is the product of several years of collaboration with thought leaders to build one of the broadest and most in-depth learning resources in the field of drums. We are pleased to be working with Sustainable Mobility Solutions and SAE International to bring this program to a broad audience of automakers, academic and government institutions, toll providers, suppliers and others. added Oana Penu, Director of the EBA Academy at EIT InnoEnergy. EIT InnoEnergy landed in the US in 2020, since then we have been helping startups, investors and industries move across borders, expanding our ecosystem between the EU and the US making both economies grow. In the long term, EIT InnoEnergy hopes to replicate this model to offer similar partnerships with other institutions, universities and state colleges in the US, working together with employers, SMEs and other firms working across the energy value chain. battery. The SAE/InnoEnergy Battery Institute will launch in the first quarter of 2023 on the SAE Internationals learning management system. ____ About SAE International

SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. Engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions. We operate on two priorities: encouraging lifelong learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion and the Collegiate Design Series. More on www.sae.org. About EIT InnoEnergy

EIT InnoEnergy operates at the heart of the energy transition and is the main engine of innovation in sustainable energy, bringing the technology and skills needed to accelerate the green deal, progress towards Europe’s decarbonisation target and improve energy security. Ranked as the largest European impact investor in cleantech in 2022, named in 2023 as one of the top 10 active deep-tech investors by Siftedand is known globally as the most active sustainable energy investor, EIT InnoEnergy supports innovation in a number of areas. These include energy storage, transport and mobility, renewables and sustainable buildings and cities leveraging its trusted ecosystem of 1200+ partners and 29 shareholders. Over 180 portfolio companies are on track to generate 72.8 billion in revenue and save 1.1 G tonnes of CO2e per year by 2030. Together, these companies have raised 8 billion in investments to date. EIT InnoEnergy is the driving force behind three strategic European initiatives which include European Battery Alliance (EBA), e European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Center (EGHAC) and the European Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance. EIT InnoEnergy was established in 2010 and is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), an independent EU body established in 2008 to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across Europe. Since its inception, EIT InnoEnergy has screened more than 7,000 startups, launched more than 300 products on the market, and overseen its portfolio companies by filing over 290 patents. Today, EIT InnoEnergy has a team of 200+ with offices across Europe and in Boston, USA. www.innoenergy.com

