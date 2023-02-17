Students become international negotiators





By Himaja Balusa, Global Classrooms Program Assistant Global Classrooms DC (GCDC) of the United Nations Association-National Capital Area chapter hosted a winter training conference for students throughout the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region on January 29 at American University’s School of International Service. After three years of virtual MUN conferences, the much-anticipated in-person meeting was a resounding success, with a massive turnout of over 100 students from seven schools in the DMV area. Organized into three different United Nations (UN) committees and assigned as representatives to various UN member states – students aged ten to eighteen tackled complex global challenges within the structural framework of real-world diplomacy. The conference began with opening remarks by Paula Boland, President of UNA-NCA and Sarmat Chowdhury, Global Education Manager of UNA-NCA and Director of GCDC. They highlighted the enthusiasm of the sponsors and student staff to have an in-person conference, the hard work put in by all parties involved to make this happen and the value of young people continuing to engage with international issues through platforms like this. in our uncertain times. The keynote speaker was Sarah Bassil, Department of Defense Contractor and Masters candidate studying International Security at George Mason University. Bassil, originally from Lebanon, spoke about her experience working with Lebanese refugees and the diaspora community. This work sparked her interest in MUN, prompting her to form a club and continue her advocacy initiatives. After the opening ceremony, the students were dispersed to their respective United Nations (UN) committees, which were the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UN Security Council (UNSC). Committee sessions began with a UN-informed attendance policy where delegates said present or present and voted. Each commission debated a number of problems within their scope of work. COPUOS focused on two issues – the first was the need for an adequate legal framework around outer space that closely takes into account the technological and economic advances made in this area over recent years. While the second issue concerned the possible continuation of an arms race with the increasing use of outer space for military purposes. The UNFCCC focused its debates around the issue of climate change and, in particular, dangerous rates of greenhouse gas emissions present in the atmosphere. In addition, the UNSC focused on increasing geopolitical instability, increasing humanitarian problems and state failure in Africa. The council also included a crisis simulation modeled around the real-world socio-economic crises facing many African countries. During all these committee sessions, the delegates presented the relevant motions for the above issues, debating them in moderate and non-moderate cases. A moderated set includes timely speeches by various delegates on stated motions. The sequence of speeches is based on the list of speakers created by the chair in the order in which delegates volunteered to speak. Conversely, a certain amount of time was set aside for unmoderated causes, which are informal, allowing delegates to move freely to talk with other delegations and form coalitions with countries that share common ground on the issues at hand. Prior to the conference, students were tasked with conducting background research and submitting position papers to the organizers on the stated problems of their respective committees. Students were able to successfully summarize this research into effective debating points within the allotted time for the caucuses. The committee sessions ended with delegates using the coalitions they formed during the conference to curate and present working papers, highlighting a unique policy to combat the challenges mentioned. The conference ended with the Closing Ceremony, consisting of an awards ceremony and a closing ceremony speech by Shahamat Chowdhury of Capitol One and a 13-year model UN veteran. Chowdhury, an evolution talent production and performance management associate at Capital One, emphasized the relevance of MUN’s lessons in the real world. He specifically mentioned the importance of skills such as problem solving and public speaking within all professional sectors. Awards were presented by the respective committee chairs and included the following awards: Best Delegate, Outstanding Delegate(s), Honorable Delegate(s) and Best Position Paper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unanca.org/our-impact/news/students-turn-international-negotiators The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos