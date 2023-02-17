USA Basketball announces World Cup Qualifying Team for February 2023





COLORADO SPRINGS – USA Basketball today announced the 12-man roster for the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team in February 2023. The USA will play two games as part of its sixth and final qualifying window leading up to the World Cup FIBA 2023 for men. The United States can punch its ticket to the World Cup with a win, among other possible paths to qualification. The United States will play Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay on Thursday, February 23 at 7:10 PM ET before traveling to Santa Cruz do Sul, Brazil to play on Sunday, February 26 at 7:10 PM ET . Let’s do it guys February 2023 USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team for our away games in & https://t.co/69KwWfEpoi pic.twitter.com/znzCNxXjVN – USA Basketball (@usabasketball) February 16, 2023 The 12 athletes slated to compete for USA have professional experience in the NBA, NBA G League and international leagues with just over half of the team having previous USA Basketball experience. The February 2023 USA World Cup Qualifying Team includes Deonte Burton, Will Davis II, Abdul Gaddy, LangstonGalloway, Treveon Graham, Dusty Hannahs, Nate Hinton, Jay Huff, Xavier Moon, Elijah Pemberton, Reggie Perry and Craig Sword. The November 2022 USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team is Davis II, Galloway, Pemberton and Sword. The team went 1-1, falling to Brazil before getting past Colombia. Gaddy was a member of the 2010 USA U18 National Team that went 5-0 en route to the FIBA ​​U18 Americas Championship gold medal. Graham played on the 2020-21 AmeriCup qualifying team that went 2-0 in Window 3 and on the 2013 World University Games Team. Perry won a gold medal at the 2011 FIBA ​​U19 World Cup. Hannahs, Hinton, Huff and Moon will make their USA Basketball debuts. USA coach Jim Boylen will serve his sixth straight stint as coach of the USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team, having served in the previous five windows. Ty Ellis will return as an assistant coach for his sixth consecutive window and join Mike Wells, who was on staff last November. Sydney Johnson will return to USA Basketball after serving as a scout for the FIBA ​​AmeriCup qualifying team in February 2020. The USA enters the final window at the top of FIBA ​​Americas Group F. A total of seven teams from the Americas will advance to the 2023 FIBA ​​Men’s World Cup, Aug. 25-Sept. 10, in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. For more information on how teams qualify for the World Cup, click here. The full USA World Cup Qualifying schedule and results are available here.

