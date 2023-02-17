World and International News – February 16, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between India and three other countries, (South Africa, Chile and England and Wales) for cooperation. (i) Disability sector (ii) Field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors. (iii) the collaboration of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) 2. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed the multi-billion pound deal by Airbus and Rolls-Royce to supply Air India with new aircraft. 3. PM Modi spoke to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez to discuss ways to further strengthen the growing relationship between the two countries. 4. Bangladesh to support India's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2028-29; India will also support Bangladesh's non-permanent membership in the UNSC. 5. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 114 visas to a group of Indian pilgrims for their visit to the holy Shree Katas Raj temples, also known as Qila Katas. WORLD NEWS 1. Most recently, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned from her post on February 10, citing a lack of support in the former Soviet Republic. The pro-Western government had been in power for only 18 months. 2. China warned it would take countermeasures against US entities after it accused the US of abusing its use of force in the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. China initially expressed regret for its balloon entering US airspace, but has now returned to accuse the US of illegally flying balloons into Chinese airspace more than ten times since May last year . 3. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet with creditors of Sri Lanka and other countries with debt problems on February 17 to fill gaps in the current debt restructuring framework. Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion IMF deal is yet to be finalized as China has yet to provide financing guarantees in line with the fund's requirements. Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April last year and is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since independence. 4. Sri Lanka, postal voting for local government elections expected to be postponed due to delay in receipt of ballot papers. The local government elections are scheduled to be held on March 9. 5. Tesla makes some EV chargers available to everyone. The plan will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla's Supercharger and Destination Charger network available for non-Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2024. 6. Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid The health checkup comes ahead of Joe Biden's expected re-election bid in 2024. He is the oldest US president. The report will also be closely scrutinized as the 2024 Republican campaign has already begun. 7. The UN draft resolution calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace. The European Union on Wednesday circulated a resolution to be voted on by the UN General Assembly ahead of next week's anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling for a cessation of hostilities and a peace that ensures "sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity

