ForeverLawn no. 44 Chevy Camaro debuts at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA, FL | February 16, 2023 12:32 PM EST ForeverLawn, Inc. will continue its sponsorship of Jeffrey Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine at Daytona International Speedway, marking the start of their 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series. This is the first race of ForeverLawns’ multi-race agreement with Earnhardt and the Alpha Prime Racing team and will to be broadcast live from Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18 at 5:00 PM EST on FS1. Daytona is an epic track and we are excited to kick off the 2023 season with Jeffrey Earnhardt and the Alpha Prime team, says ForeverLawn co-founder Dale Karmie. With Jeffrey racing every week and the Alpha Prime team strapped and ready to go, we expect to be a strong points contender and plan to start strong this weekend. The sixteen-race schedule is made possible in large part by associate sponsor Gas POS, which helped secure the full season for Earnhardt and will often feature in the No. 1 Chevy Camaro. 44 as they look to grow their relationship with it and ForeverLawn in 2023. The season is also made possible by additional major sponsors, including Precision Products, STR, Dalstrong, LifeGR and Two Brothers Auto Group. It’s always special for me to run at Daytona, Earnhardt says. I love this song and the story it holds for the Earnhardt name. This track played a huge part in my grandfathers career, and it is so exciting to start the new season here with Alpha Prime Racing, ForeverLawn, Gas POS and the hospitality of our associate sponsors. Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the ForeverLawn machine by watching on FS1 or on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook using #blackandgreengrassmachine. About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The only provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demand, each product is designed to solve unique needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Do you want to be part of something bigger? Learn how you can be an influencer through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876 or visit foreverlawn.com. Image of wire release ForeverLawn No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro with the familiar grass black and green car wrap.



