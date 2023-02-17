City of Toronto celebrates Family Day with free fun, activities and events – City of Toronto





News Notice February 16, 2023 The City of Toronto is encouraging all Torontonians to come out and enjoy Family Day on Monday, February 20 by visiting select city pools, skating rinks, historic sites and recreation centres. This long weekend is an opportunity to rediscover Toronto and all it has to offer while spending quality time with family and friends. A complete list of Family Day entertainment is available at: www.toronto.ca/FamilyDay. This weekend’s highlights include: Family Drop-In Activities

A number of recreation centers are offering free programs for the whole family. Individuals are welcome to enjoy activities such as yoga, table tennis, sports and more. Details and schedules are available on the individual recreation center pages. swimming

Drop-in swimming will be available at many indoor pools on Family Day. Guided leisure swims in the city are free for everyone. More information on the city’s swimming programs can be found at www.toronto.ca/swim. Toronto History Museums

Families can join free drop-in activities from 11am to 4pm at all seven Toronto History Museums: Fort York National Historic Site, Gibson House, Mackenzie House, Montgomery Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum and Todmorden Mills. Admission to all Toronto History Museums is always free, including Family Day. More information about the museum’s weekend program can be found on the City’s website. skating

More than 50 ice rinks and skating rinks across the city will be open from 10am to 6pm on Family Day. There is no charge for public skating at the City’s indoor and outdoor rinks. Skaters are reminded to check rink status before heading out at www.toronto.ca/skate. Skiing and snowboarding

Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Center will be open for recreational programs (weather permitting). Fees apply for lift tickets. Skiers and snowboarders can check the hill’s status before heading out at www.toronto.ca/ski. Riverdale Farm

Animal lovers can visit a working farm in the city center. Riverdale Farm is open daily from 9am to 5pm and admission is free. More information is available on the Riverdale Farm website. Animal display in High Park

Toronto’s oldest animal exhibit is open daily from 9am to 5pm, including Family Day. This weekend, like all weekends and public holidays, High Park is closed to vehicular traffic. More information is available on the High Park Zoo website. Conservatories and greenhouses

Both Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories will be open from 10am to 4pm on Family Day. Entry is free. While Allan Gardens is undergoing renovation, the bathrooms inside the conservatory are closed. Portable restrooms are available outside the playground. More information can be found on the Conservatories website. Vaccination options

Individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 can do the city’s vaccination clinics this Saturday and Sunday. Immunization clinics at Cloverdale Mall, Mitchell Field Community Centre, 1 Eglinton Square and Thorncliffe Park Community Hub are open for walk-ins on Saturday, February 18 from 10am to 4pm Immunization clinics at Metro Hall and Crossroads Plazas are open for walking. on Sunday February 19th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Immunization clinics are closed on Monday, February 20th. No health cards are required. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated based on capacity. Appointments can be made online through Toronto Public Health’s booking system at TPHbookings.ca. Toronto is home to more than three million people, whose diversity and experience make this great city the leading economic engine in Canada and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently ranks at the top of international rankings due to investment supported by government, residents and businesses. her. For more information visit City website or follow us I tweet, Instagram OR Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.toronto.ca/news/city-of-toronto-celebrates-family-day-with-fun-free-activities-and-events/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos