The world’s largest construction site: The race is on to rebuild Ukraine

Latvian roofing company and South Korean trade specialists. Fuel cell manufacturers from Denmark and timber manufacturers from Austria. Private equity titans from New York and concrete plant operators from Germany. Thousands of businesses around the globe are positioning themselves for a potential multibillion-dollar gold rush: rebuilding Ukraine once the war ends.

Russia is ramping up its offensive in the second year of the war, but already the daunting task of reconstruction is evident. Hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals and factories have disappeared along with critical energy facilities and miles of roads, railway tracks and seaports.

The profound human tragedy is inevitably also a huge economic opportunity that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has compared to the Marshall Plan, the US program that provided aid to Western Europe after World War II. Early estimates of the cost of rebuilding the physical infrastructure range from $138 billion to $750 billion.

The prospect of that pit is inspiring altruistic impulses and entrepreneurial vision, smart business strategy and opportunism for what the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce is trumpeting as the world’s largest construction site!