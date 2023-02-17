International
The world’s largest construction site: The race is on to rebuild Ukraine
Latvian roofing company and South Korean trade specialists. Fuel cell manufacturers from Denmark and timber manufacturers from Austria. Private equity titans from New York and concrete plant operators from Germany. Thousands of businesses around the globe are positioning themselves for a potential multibillion-dollar gold rush: rebuilding Ukraine once the war ends.
Russia is ramping up its offensive in the second year of the war, but already the daunting task of reconstruction is evident. Hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals and factories have disappeared along with critical energy facilities and miles of roads, railway tracks and seaports.
The profound human tragedy is inevitably also a huge economic opportunity that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has compared to the Marshall Plan, the US program that provided aid to Western Europe after World War II. Early estimates of the cost of rebuilding the physical infrastructure range from $138 billion to $750 billion.
The prospect of that pit is inspiring altruistic impulses and entrepreneurial vision, smart business strategy and opportunism for what the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce is trumpeting as the world’s largest construction site!
Mr Zelensky and his allies want to use the reconstruction to connect Ukraine’s infrastructure seamlessly to the rest of Europe.
However, whether all the gold in the long-awaited gold rush will materialize is far from certain. Ukraine, whose economy shrank by 30 percent last year, desperately needs funds just to keep going and make emergency repairs. Long-term reconstruction aid will depend not only on the outcome of the war, but on how much money the European Union, the United States and other allies provide.
And although private investors are fighting back, few are willing to risk giving money now that the conflict is entrenched.
Ukraine and several European countries are pushing hard to confiscate frozen Russian assets held abroad, but some skeptics, including officials in the Biden administration, have questioned the legality of such a move.
However, many companies are starting to position themselves to be ready and have a track record for when the reconstruction funding will come, said Tymofiy Mylovanov, a former economy minister who is president of the Kyiv School of Economics. There will be a lot of funding from around the world, he said, and businesses say we want to be part of it.
More than 300 companies from 22 countries signed up for Reconstruction of Ukraine trade show and conference this week in Warsaw. The meeting is just the latest in a dizzying series of in-person and virtual meetings. Last month, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a standing-room-only crowd House of Ukraine to discuss investment opportunities.
More than 700 French companies gathered at a conference organized in December by President Emmanuel Macron. And on Wednesday, the Confederation of Finnish Industries sponsored an all-day webinar with Ukrainian officials so companies could showcase their wastewater treatment plants, transformers, threshing machines and prefabricated housing.
Sergiy Tsivkach, executive director of UkraineInvest, the government office dedicated to attracting foreign investment, expresses satisfaction at the interest. He was in Lviv last week to meet with international investors. But he made an important point.
Everyone says, we want to help rebuild Ukraine, Mr. Tsivkach said. But do you want to invest your money, or do you want to sell services or goods? These are two different things.
Most are interested in selling something, he said.
This was clearly seen at the Warsaw conference.
What Ukrainian and foreign companies wanted to know was: Who will decide on contracts and how are they enforced?
Hundreds of companies have asked me for this, said Tomas Kopecny, the Czech government’s envoy to Ukraine.
For businesses, a crucial issue is who will control the money. This is a question that Europe, the United States and global institutions such as the World Bank, donors and major lenders are vigorously debating.
Who will pay for what? Domenico Campogrande, director general of the European Construction Industry Federation, said from the stage.
Ukraine has made it clear that there will be rewards for early investors when it comes to post-war reconstruction. But this option carries risk.
Danfossa Danish industrial company that sells heat-efficient equipment and hydropower units for apartments and other buildings has been doing business in Ukraine since 1997. When the war started last February, Russian bombing destroyed its warehouse in Kiev.
Since then, Danfoss has focused on helping the immediate needs in war-torn regions and western Ukraine, where millions of people displaced from their homes have been forced to settle in temporary shelters.
Right now, all efforts are going towards maintaining a survival mode, said Andriy Berestyan, the company’s managing director in Ukraine. Right now, no one is really looking for a major rebuild.
Things had been looking up for the company since last summer after Ukraine pushed back Russian advances. By October, new orders for Danfoss products were flowing in and Mr Berestyan re-established Danfoss distribution center in Kiev. Then Russia started dropping bombs en masse. Power and water were widely disrupted, forcing Ukraine and businesses to turn to emergency response.
However, he said, Danfoss is keeping its eye on the long term. There will definitely be rebuilding opportunities, he said, and we see a big, big opportunity for ourselves and for similar companies.
This foundation is being laid in places like Mykolaiv, one of the hardest hit regions, where many Danish companies have worked. Drones operated by Danish companies have mapped each bombed structure, with the aim of using the data to help decide which reconstruction contracts should be awarded.
The information would help companies like Danfoss assess the potential for business, and eventually bid for contracts.
Other governments expected to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction are also providing financial support to local firms.
Germany announced the creation of a fund for guarantee investments. The plan will be overseen by global auditing giant PwC and will compensate investors for potential financial losses if businesses are expropriated or projects are discontinued.
France will also offer state guarantees to companies that will do future work in Ukraine. Bruno Le Maire, the finance minister, said contracts worth a total of 100 million euros, or $107 million, had been awarded to three French companies for projects in Ukraine: Matire will build 30 floating bridges, and Mas Seeds and Lidea are providing seeds for the farmers.
Private equity firms also have an eye on business opportunities. President Zelensky sealed an agreement late last year with Laurence D. Fink, BlackRock’s chief executive, to coordinate investment efforts to rebuild the war-torn country. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, will advise Kiev on how to structure the country’s reconstruction funds. The work will be done on a pro bono basis, but promises to give BlackRock insight into investor interests.
Mr Fink was joined in the effort by Andrew Forrest, a gregarious Australian mining magnate who is chief executive of Fortescue Metals Group. Mr. Forrest announced an initial $500 million investment in November, from his private equity fund, in a new pot of money designed for reconstruction projects in Ukraine. The fund will be run with BlackRock and aims to raise at least $25 billion from sovereign wealth funds controlled by national governments and private investors from around the world for clean energy investments in war-torn areas.
Mr. Forrest has fallen in love with Mr. Zelensky, wearing a Ukrainian flag pin on his lapel and presenting the Ukrainian president with an Australian whip during a visit to Kiev last year. But in a sign of how cautious investors remain, Mr Forrest said the capital would be made available once Russian forces have left the Ukrainian homeland, but not before.
Ashley Nelson contributed reporting from London.
