Wales and Ukraine: one year on

Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine have fundamentally challenged our vision of a whole, free and peaceful Europe.

These were the words of world leaders when Wales hosted the 2014 NATO Summit nearly a decade ago.

That warning, part of Declaration of Walestook on renewed importance when, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air.

This article marks the first anniversary of the war and summarizes the steps taken to show solidarity with Ukraine in the last 12 months. It follows on from our articles on Sent the initial replythe wars early influences in Wales and regular updates on how the needs of Ukrainian refugees are being completed.

Europe’s strategic order has changed

This was The first ministerBrussels message in March 2022. Europe has changed enormously since then and looks very different to when leaders discussed Russia on Welsh soil in 2014.

Finland and Sweden are in the last stages of NATO membershipUkraine took a big step in the right direction EU membership and Germany agreed send tanks to ukraine.

The United Kingdom played a key role in Europe’s response to the war.

The way the UK and EU coordinate on defense was not brought forward as part of Brexit, but the Western response has accelerated UK-EU cooperation in this area. The United Kingdom joined the EU European Political Community, her process in Berlin. AND joined its defense capabilities project, PESCO.

September 4, 2014: Former world leaders during the 2014 NATO Summit, held at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport. From L-R: French President Francois Hollande, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, US President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

The UK governments have left no doubt whose side we are on

This is the view United Kingdom Government when explaining how the UK governments coordinated their response to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

According to REPORTS produced by the United Kingdom Government, together they have examined the impacts of wars on global supply chains, commodity prices, rising costs and food security, and how to mitigate them. They have coordinated the distribution of medical supplies and made plans to welcome people fleeing Ukraine.

Solidarity across Europe is something we need to reaffirm now more than ever

This was his answer The first minister in March 2022. Wales Grown 5.3 million in the first 24 hours after the invasion, which included 4 million from the Welsh government.

Since then, members of the Senedd have, among other things:

The Senedd has passed laws introduced by the Welsh Government to help Ukrainian immigrants, including for free healthcare, council tax exemptions AND arrivals of domestic animals.

On February 15, members also agreed the following movement:

Senedd: Note that this month marks the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s illegal occupation of Ukraine. Condemns the ongoing occupation and aggression against Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Russian Federation. Salutes the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian brutality. Welcomes the military, financial and humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine by the Government of the United Kingdom and Wales. Thank you to the people of Wales for their response to the conflict, including their generosity and welcome to Ukrainian refugees. Calls on the Welsh Government to publish a long-term plan to support Ukrainian refugees in Wales.

A warm welcome to all who come to Wales

Since the beginning of the invasion eight million Ukrainian refugees have moved across Europe. In response to this humanitarian crisis, the UK Government opened up several immigration routes for them seeking sanctuary. This included one Scheme of houses for Ukraine which relies on individuals sponsoring refugees and providing housing for a minimum of six months.

In March 2022, the Welsh Government announced it would become a super sponsor. Providing initial support to Ukrainian refugees through a network of reception centers, The First Minister said that there will be a warm welcome to all who come to Wales.

However, new super sponsor applications have been halted since June 2022. The number of refugees coming to Wales has continued to rise and as of 7 February, 6,437 had arrived through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, according to UK Governments weekly updates on arrivals.

Number of visa applications and visas issued through the Homes for Ukraine scheme on February 7, 2023

of Weekly UK Government Updates show that the number of arrivals has slowed down in recent months. However, 2,000 visas have been granted to refugees who have not arrived in Wales. While the data does not reveal the reasons why they did not seek to come to Wales after making an application, it means the number of arrivals could rise in the future.

Number of visas issued and arrivals in Wales between 6 April 2022 and 7 February 2023

No data was recorded on 27 December 2022 due to Christmas

As the war continues, meeting long-term housing needs of refugees has become a key concern. Refugees are currently being supported in every local authority in Wales, including rural areas, as shown in the map below.

While exploring this issue, Senedd Housing and Local Government Committee revealed that in addition to support for Ukrainian refugees, local authorities are already under pressure to find housing for almost 9,000 people who are currently in temporary accommodation.

In December 2022, the Welsh Government announced that was cutting support provided to Ukrainian refugees in temporary accommodation. The UK government also announced changes in the way it finances the Homes for Ukraine scheme. said the Welsh Government was disappointed with the decision for him reduce UK Government funding to local authorities.

In a recent statementThe Minister said she was working with the UK Government to determine what percentage of the UK Government’s £150 million housing support fund for Ukraine would go to Wales:

We have put forward a proposal and have been clear that clarity is urgently needed to enable local authorities to plan adequately.

In its draft budget The Welsh Government allocated £40 million to support Ukrainian refugees in 2023-24, reducing to £20 million for 2024-25. of Equality and Social Justice and the Housing and Local Government CommitteeBoth have expressed concern that the unpredictable nature of the conflict could come considerable pressure on budget allocation.

The war is weighing heavily on the global economy

The conflict has caused energy prices to risecreating negative impacts on economic growth, especially in Europe.

While Great Britain narrowly avoid recession in 2022 AND inflation is expected to decline until 2023, aCroNym AND International Monetary Fund (IMF) both expect negative UK economic growth in 2023 and predict it will be the worst performer of the major economies due to a number of factors. The IMF recently revised down its growth forecasts for the UK economy, stating that still high energy prices are weighing on household budgets along with UK-specific factors, including tighter fiscal policies and monetary and financial conditions.

Over half (56%) of adults who entered the UK under Ukrainian humanitarian schemes were working in October/November 2022, with a quarter of those working in the hotel sector. This is one of the most adults who entered these schemes are able to support themselves and their dependents compared to the beginning of this year.

At the beginning of the war, predictions were made about it potential impacts on parts of the Welsh economy, including the semiconductor and electric vehicle sectors. The Welsh Government is refreshing his Production Plan to ensure that it still responds to the most important challenges facing the sector in light of the war and rising energy costs.

Freedom will win

As winter recedes and fear of another large-scale Russian offensive renewed, the Senedd once again confirmed its solidarity with Ukraine on 15 February. The members left no doubt that they stand side by side with Ukraine and will do so for as long as it takes.

On February 8, President Zelenksy thanked the people of the United Kingdom and Wales for their solidarity and support. he said:

We know that freedom will win. We know Russia will lose.

And we really know that victory will change the world, and it will be a change that the world needs for a long time.

The United Kingdom is marching with us to the most important victory of our lifetime.

Article by Sara Moran, Claire Thomas and Gareth Thomas, Senedd Research, Parliament of Wales