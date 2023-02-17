Governor Josh Green, MD | DLNR News – THE CLIMATE COMMISSION VOTES IN SUPPORT OF THE GOVERNORS’ REQUEST





DLNR News – THE CLIMATE COMMISSION VOTES IN SUPPORT OF THE GOVERNORS’ REQUEST Posted on February 16, 2023 in Latest Department News, Newsroom (HONOLULU, HI) The 20-member Hawaii Climate Commission voted today to support Governor Josh Green’s proposal to create a $100 million climate fund to continue state leadership on adaptation and mitigation efforts to combat climate change. The Commission’s statement on the climate impact fund legislation reads: The Hawaii Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission stands in full support of the Climate Impact Fund. The proposed legislation is a continued commitment by the state and the Legislature to address the climate emergency declared by the Legislature in 2021 by investing significant funds and resources to leverage historic federal funds to address climate change. This further demonstrates the seriousness of States in addressing climate mitigation and adaptation actions and empowering state, county and non-governmental organizations to take climate action now. The commission was established by law in 2017 and has representatives from the legislature, county planning departments, heads of executive branch departments, and coastal zone management experts. The fund would be administered by the Commission and placed at DLNR, and Glenn identified four areas of use for the fund. To leverage historic federal matching funds for climate action

It provides a year-round source of funding for government and communities

Facilitating better coordination between communities and agencies

Receive donations to address climate issues from non-governmental organizations On the bottom line, Glenn said, many people care about Hawaii and when it was in the national or international news they reached out and wanted to help. The fund provides flexibility in accepting that assistance. Commission Co-Chair Dawn Chang, Chair of the DLNR added, Our support for the fund is consistent with the Commission’s commitment and actions it has taken in the past. # # # SOuRCES (All images/video courtesy: DLNR) HD Video Hawaii Commission on Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Meeting (February 16, 2023): https://vimeo.com/799697967 (photo sheet/transcripts attached) Photos – Commission on Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Meeting in Hawaii (February 16, 2023): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wow8j8kkeri5fom/AAAk5QT5UEERqnMkI_1g6a4ca?dl=0 Media contact: Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

