New resource to help GPs manage patients with dementia





tidings A newly launched consultation service offers clinicians direct email access to psychogeriatricians and geriatricians. The GP Advice Service provides direct email access to psychogeriatricians and geriatricians to GPs seeking advice on treatment strategies.

Clinicians treating patients with behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) can now have more direct access to support, following the launch of the new GP Advice Service. Developed by Dementia Support Australia (DSA) with support from the Department of Health and Aged Care, the resource provides direct email access to psychogeriatricians and geriatricians to GPs seeking advice on treatment strategies. All advice is based on clinical information provided by the GP, including an overview of the patient’s presentation and history. In addition to written responses, clinicians can also provide a phone number if they prefer a phone call for a one-on-one discussion. Dr Anthony Marinucci, RACGP Aged Care Special Interest Chair, said GP news the new service is a ‘welcome initiative’ which will help manage and individualize the care needs of those living with dementia complicated by BPSD. “BPSD is complex in nature and requires multidisciplinary input,” he said. “I am excited to hear that this new service promises to provide quick and easy access to specialist input for a busy GP workforce. ‘In relation to other DSA services such as DBMAS [Dementia Behaviour Management Advisory Service]primary care doctors now have a wider range of support available to provide improved behavioral strategies for those people living with dementia complicated by BPSD.’ The latest Dementia in Australia report found that up to 472,000 Australians were living with some form of dementia in 2021, and this number is predicted to rise to one million by 2056. GPs also see more than 90% of permanent aged care residents, on average around twice a month, and Head of Professional Dementia Services Marie Alford said the new advice service is designed to be as easier to access by busy doctors. “We understand that in the day-to-day work of running their practice it may not be possible for GPs to make a phone call or discuss a patient during normal working hours,” Ms Alford said. ‘An email response offering clinical advice from a medical specialist is an excellent solution.’ The service is also aiming to offer GPs alternative treatment options, after the aged care royal commission identified the overuse of psychotropic medication in aged care residents as a significant issue contributing to adverse outcomes, which was impacted from the minimal training that doctors receive at BPSD. management. According to the DSA, up to 95% of people living with dementia will experience some form of BPSD, and many will be incorrectly prescribed medication or chemically and physically restrained. DSA Head of Clinical Services Associate Professor Steve Macfarlane said it is now generally accepted that psychotropic medications have a limited role in the management of BPSD. “Non-pharmacological strategies should be an important part of the management of dementia complicated by BPSD and in fact be the mainstay of treatment in most patients,” he said. “We want to do everything we can to support GPs to consider alternatives to these medicines.” Adverse outcomes associated with psychotropic medications in dementia include an increased risk of: death

flop

weight gain

hypertension and diabetes

aspiration

pneumonia

other respiratory conditions. More information on the GP Counseling Service is available online. Sign in below to join the conversation. Elderly care behaviors and psychological symptoms of dementia Dementia BPSD GP Advice Service

