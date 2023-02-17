Western Sydney University research shows the need to use the queer experience in public spaces





New research led by Western Sydney University has explored how to make public spaces more inclusive for LGBTIQ+ individuals, families and communities. The ‘Queering Cities in Australia’ report discusses how local government areas in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane can make public spaces more inclusive through urban policy and practice. Led by University of Western Sydney Professor Andrew Gorman-Murray, School of Social Sciences, in collaboration with University of Technology Sydney, University of NSW, Maridulu Budyari Gumal – Sydney Partnership for Health, Education, Research and Enterprise and ARUP, the report reviewed current local government strategies and policies to see how they accommodated LGBTIQ+ people living and working in those areas. The report found that very few councils have stakeholder engagement with the LGBTIQ+ community within their local government areas (LGAs) to discuss how spaces are currently used not only by individuals and families, but also by community groups and businesses. He also noted that while many councils have identified the need for more inclusive and accessible spaces, inner city councils are more proactive in affirming and accommodating LGBTIQ+ communities, including adding visual cues such as rainbow flags and creating intersections with rainbow. Professor Gorman-Murray says the research shows that LGAs that have the strongest representation of LGBTIQ+ communities are more capable of these proactive measures. “LGAs in Sydney’s inner west are some of the most engaged areas within greater Sydney with only nine LGAs having targeted LGBTIQ+ stakeholder engagement events. These inner west council areas have prominent LGBTIQ+ villages that are common within larger populations,” Professor Gorman-Murray said. “Many members of the LGBTIQ+ community remain invisible, with little or no recognition in many outlying LGAs. This means their needs are not being considered in council planning and their voices are being ignored.” The ‘Queering Cities in Australia’ report also suggests that there are a number of things that LGAs can do to increase the way in which the needs of LGBTIQ+ communities are met within their boundaries. From updating language and training them to allow inclusive language and practices, to creating LGBTIQ+ advisory committees, designed to provide advice and support to decisions made by councils regarding members of the LGBTIQ+ community, finding that councils with LBGITQ+ advisory committees are more likely to meet the inclusion criteria set out in the report. The next step for the research is to take the recommendations from the report and organize a number of workshops to be held with LGBTIQ+ communities, policy makers and public space planners to develop a consultative framework. You can read the full report at ARUP website(opens in a new window). ENDS February 17, 2023 Kathryn Bannon, media officer Image credit: Getty Images

