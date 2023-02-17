The Citadel will host an international panel discussion on the war in Ukraine





Citadels School of Humanities and Social Sciences will host a hybrid panel titled The War in Ukraine: Lessons Learned and the Future Political Solution on February 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This event, which will be free and open to the public, will to be held in person at the Altman Center. located on the Citadel campus. It will also be streamed live online. Those interested in participating, in person or remotely, can register via this connection. We are excited and proud to host this timely and important conversation about the war in Ukraine with experts from The Citadel and around the world. Sponsored and organized by our team at the school, including our current Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Jonathan Paquin of Laval University in Canada, this conference will showcase the value of the academic disciplines and distinguished faculty in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, said Brian Madison. Jones, Ph.D., dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. This conference will also confirm our reputation for applying these assets to address security and peace problems at home and abroad. The Citadel faculty that will make up some of the on-site speakers include Larry Valero, Ph.D., head of the Department of Intelligence and Security Studies at Citadels, Jack Porter, Ph.D., professor in the political science department and Fulbright Canada Research Chair in the Humanities and Social Sciences at the Citadel, Jonathan Paquin, Ph.D. who is the initiator and co-organizer of this international conference. I would like to congratulate the Canada-Fulbright program for allowing me to spend the 2022-2023 academic year here at The Citadel. With this program I can focus on the state of Canada-US relations as well as the relationship between our two countries and their NATO allies during the barbaric Russian-led war in Ukraine, said Jonathon Paquin, Ph.D. Without the Fulbright program, this conference would not exist. Long live this partnership between The Citadel and the Fulbright program! And long live the values ​​that Canadians and Americans stand for with our Ukrainian friends: democracy, freedom and human rights. This is not the first time The Citadel has covered the war in Ukraine. In May 2022, The Citadel raised $200,000 to provide Citadel education for three Ukrainian cadets. Citadel Support Scholarship for Ukraine it was initially available only to two Ukrainian citizens affected by the war. However, through generous donations via The Citadel Foundationas well as a vote from Citadel Alumni AssociationBoard of Directors to provide additional funding, the South Carolina Military College was able to offer three scholarships. Now, the three Ukrainian cadets are nearing the end of their first year at The Citadel thanks to the efforts of The Citadel community and alumni. Their scholarships cover full tuition, room, board, fees, and provide services such as vacation housing. The School of Humanities and Social Sciences also held a panel on the historical contexts of the war in Ukraine in April last year. This upcoming event aims to enrich others understanding of the past war effort, its current trajectory and the prospects for a peaceful political settlement in Ukraine. Visit the website for more information and how to participate.

