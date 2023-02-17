Sport Wales announces nearly £3.1m in new capital funding

New energy efficient lighting in Ystrad Mynach

Funding from Sport Wales and the Welsh Government will help light the way for those who want to get active at the Center for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach. 97,500 will go into state-of-the-art, energy-efficient lighting on the football and rugby pitches.

The funding will ensure the grounds are modern, fit for purpose and energy efficient to better serve local communities including Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen.

Wheelchair Fence Support in Wales

Want to become a wheelchair fencer? An £18,000 grant will be invested in highly specialized wheelchair fencing equipment to make the sport inclusive and available to everyone in Wales.

The grant is set to transform the possibilities for wheelchair fencing as the equipment is often too expensive for individuals or clubs to purchase.

Welsh Fencing says the grant will help it attract new people to the sport and is now gearing up to train coaches and deliver community sessions.

Helping those most in need in Bridgend

New netball courts and floodlights are on the way to Bridgend and will support young people with additional needs.

A grant of 99,436 has been agreed, subject to planning permission to benefit young people at Ysgol Bryn Castell and The Bridge Alternative Provision which is a pupil referral unit. It provides specialized services for elementary and middle school students who have social, emotional and behavioral difficulties.

An extremely important project, the funding will ensure that students have access to physical activity in a space that has been designed by the school council. The facility will also support community programs for women and girls, including the Bridgend Junior Netball League, in which 384 girls compete.

Amlwch Leisure Center will be transformed

Amlwch Leisure Center will be refurbished so local residents can continue to enjoy a range of sports. A 90,000 grant from Sport Wales and the Welsh Government will replace the flooring in the facility’s 1970s main hall.

Ynys Mon District Council says this project will help modernize the pub which is already well supported by the local community.

Used by local schools during the day and by the local community during evenings and weekends, playing sport and keeping fit will soon be even more attractive in Amlwch.

Improvements to the Urdds Ski Run in Llangrannog

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has been handed 75,000 to undertake major works at its Llangrannog ski slope, which is enjoyed by 25,000 young people across Wales each year.

Ceredigion’s ski center will now be revamped with new mats, new ski tracks and better fences to ensure thousands of youngsters can continue to try winter sports.

A new pump track in Llandeilo

A brand new, comprehensive pump track is on its way to Llandeilo following news that Sport Wales and the Welsh Government are awarding Carmarthenshire Council and Llandeilo City Council a £37,000 grant.

It will be built in the cities Parc Le Conquet and is expected to increase the number of people jumping on bikes and improving their skills. The track will be designed to be inclusive and disabled-friendly bikes and trikes will be available. E-bike charging will also be ready.

Digital monitoring will assess scale, while digital displays will promote local visitor attractions. Councils are confident there is plenty of demand after they installed a mobile pump track in 2021 to coincide with Llandeilo hosting the third stage of the Tour of Britain.

Currently, keen BMXers have to travel to Pembrey or Carmarthen to get their thrills and spills.

In addition to this capital grant announcement, Sport Wales – in partnership with the Welsh Government provides investment for sports projects through the Be Active Wales Fund funded by the National Lottery and the A Place for Sport Fund which Crowdfunds matches. Both grant programs are still open for applications.