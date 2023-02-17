The Southend Pier Tram Replica is now on display at Southend-on-Sea Town Center City Council





A replica of the 1898 Southend Pier Tram is now on display in the town center at the top of Pier Hill near Royal Terrace.

The replica toastrack tram was the centerpiece of a show garden the council presented at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Festival last year and proved a real hit with visitors. Named after Sir David Amess for the flower festival in arrangement with Lady Amess, the tram was built by the council’s gardener and youth offending officer, Tony Wagstaff, using recycled materials and was sponsored by Aspirations Southend, a local charity which helps young people succeed and achieve their goals. The tram replaces the beach huts that Tony also did on this site, which were part of a previous show. The tram will be used to highlight the city’s heritage including the pier museum where the original tram can be seen and to promote the use of the rock lift. Former Mayor of Southend Sally Carr, who set up her successful charity, Aspirations Southend, in 2014, said: “I am delighted to see the tram that Aspirations sponsored to display at the Hampton Court Flower Show, is again on display in Southend for all to see. “Aspirations is a small charity that helps young people achieve their dreams and I encourage as many as possible to get in touch with us to find out how we can help them achieve their goals.” Cllr Carole Mulroney, cabinet member for environment, culture and tourism, added: “Thanks again to Sally and her charity for sponsoring the tram last year. It’s great to see it on display once again, especially after the amazing craftsmanship and effort that went into its design and construction. “Our parks and gardens team will be planting flowers around the tram and making it look beautiful come spring time and I know residents and visitors will love it when it’s in full bloom. Don’t forget you can also see the real thing in full size at the pier museum – just take the stairs down or use the rock lift to get there.” The museum will bring back fond memories for some and be a whole new experience for younger generations. As well as the original tram from the 1890s, the museum also houses three original train cars from the 1940s, a working signal box, picture screens, some original penny slot machines and much more. To find out more about the museum including opening times, visit the website. Photos are available on our website Flickr page.

