Brunel in Top 100 list of LGBTQ+ inclusive employers





Ongoing work to make Brunel University London an even better place to be an LGBTQ+ member of staff – those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or queer – has resulted in the university appearing on the list for the first time of Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers. started today. Brunel is now ranked 88th out of all UK organisations, and 10th university, in the latest in a series of moves up the annual list. Stonewall is Europe’s largest charity for LGBTQ+ rights and employer league tablecompiled from its Workplace Equality Index, helps demonstrate to prospective staff that organizations are an inclusive and attractive place to work. In an announcement made halfway through LGBT+ history month, Stonewall also renewed the silver award they first presented to Brunel last year in recognition of being an LGBTQ+ inclusive employer. Jessica Kath, Brunel’s LGBTQ+ staff network co-ordinator, said: “At Brunel, we are committed to creating an LGBTQ+ friendly culture and learning environment free of discrimination, harassment or victimization for all. “With colleagues across campus, we are always working to help make Brunel a place where everyone can bring their best selves to work, and a place where all our students feel safe and included. “Our year-over-year increase in the Workplace Equality Index is a demonstration of the progress we continue to make as a university. I want to personally thank the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion teams, senior leadership, members of the LGBTQ+ network and everyone who contributes to making Brunel a positive and welcoming place for LGBTQ+ staff and students. “We are proud of what we have achieved so far. Our placement in the Top 100 is recognition and reward for this and encourages us to continue working towards eliminating discrimination and other negative experiences in the workplace.” Find out more about Brunel’s LGBTQ+ staff network. Reported by: Joe Buchanan, Relations with the Media



+44 (0)1895 268821

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brunel.ac.uk/news-and-events/news/articles/Brunel-in-Top-100-list-of-LGBTQ-inclusive-employers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos