Northwestern is known for internationalization amid high demand for global education





From the establishment of a Global Council designed to foster internationalization, the formation and funding of interdisciplinary research teams to address complex challenges that can only be addressed through a global lens, and an ever-expanding list of global learning programs, Northwestern University strives to be a school. of the world for the world. In recognition of these and many other innovations that have made research and study abroad more accessible, Northwestern is one of only four institutions to receive the 2023 Senator Paul Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization. Given by NAFSA, the Association of International Educators, the award recognizes overall excellence in the integration of international education into all aspects of university and college campuses. With internationalization efforts taking root across Northwestern, we look forward to building these interdisciplinary efforts as leaders in critical world dialogues about pressing global challenges, said President Michael Schill.. Named after the late Senator Paul Simon of Illinois, the awards celebrate innovation and outstanding achievement in campus internationalization. I am thrilled that Northwestern’s commitment to preparing students to serve as active global citizens and leaders, and to building an institutional culture that fosters interdisciplinary efforts to address global challenges, has been recognized by NAFSA, said Annelise Riles, executive director of The Roberta Buffett Institute. in Global Studies at Northwestern University. This award is a direct result of the collaboration and contributions of more than 200 faculty, staff, students and alumni who helped shape and execute the university’s global strategic plan to pursue the highest degree of research excellence and teaching bringing together the world’s brightest minds to address critical global issues. Interdisciplinary links for global collaboration Northwestern’s internationalization efforts are led by a wide range of faculty, students, researchers and staff who serve as the connective tissue of the university’s internationalization, Riles said. The Roberta Buffett Institute for Global Affairs led the university’s global strategic planning process, creating the new Global Council. Serving as Northwestern’s global governance structure, the council is a group of senior leaders from each of Northwestern’s schools. Coordinating efforts across schools has strengthened the faculty’s transnational research and brought new ones Global Working Groups and made funding sources available for global research. Incentivized by the annual Northwestern Buffetts The process of incubating ideasThe Global Working Groups aim to address the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, taking on global issues ranging from antibiotic resistance to the disproportionate impacts of environmental challenges. Northwestern is now recognized as an official observer organization of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and supports faculty and graduate student delegations to attend the annual United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change to engage in the process international climate negotiations, to exchange research and innovative practices. , and develop new connections and partnerships.

