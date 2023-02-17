Leveling funding for the improvement of green spaces in Northern Ireland





1.3 million from the UK Government to revive 26 green spaces in Northern Ireland

New play parks, improved cycle paths and a Queen’s Garden to mark the Coronation included in the successful projects

Part of the UK’s £127m Common Prosperity Fund to help spread opportunities and uplift Northern Ireland Every council in Northern Ireland will receive funding this financial year from the UK Government to improve green spaces in their communities, Senior Minister Dehenna Davison has announced today (17 February 2023). More than £1.3 million will help councils fund 26 projects which will see the planting of new trees, the extension of footpaths and cycle paths, the improvement of play parks and the development of a new Kings Garden to mark the coronation of King Charles later this year. The funding will allow councils to go further with their plans to raise and unlock additional investment in local green spaces this year and next. It is part of Northern Ireland’s 127 million UK Prosperity Shared Fund (UKSPF) stake which will deliver tangible improvements for local people, with positive impacts on pride in the country, local growth and life chances. A number of projects will also receive funding from councils and support from Northern Ireland Executive Departments. Today, the UK Government is also confirming that it will work with councils and their local partners to allocate around £13.8m from the UK Prosperity Common Fund over the next two years to improve areas across Ireland of the North through a mix of community and neighborhood infrastructure, further. green space developments, active travel improvements and local arts and cultural activities, all supported by local community volunteerism. Senior Minister Dehenna Davison said: It is really important that people take pride in where they live and have easy access to more green spaces such as gardens, play parks, cycle paths and forests. This funding will go to all eleven councils in Northern Ireland and will support projects that significantly improve community amenities for all. These include a new Kings Garden in Newtownabbey, new paths in Drumcairne and Derrynoyd forests and a restored wooden boardwalk in Killyfole Lough. I respect councils and communities for their imagination and breadth of ideas and I look forward to seeing them benefit communities for years to come. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris said: Green spaces are so integral to all communities and are fantastic that every council area in Northern Ireland will benefit from this boost from the UK’s Common Prosperity Fund. This investment in community infrastructure will deliver benefits for health and wellbeing, as well as improving the local environment, and builds on the £71 million awarded to community projects across Northern Ireland from the second round of the High Level Fund last month. This UKSPF funding will contribute to more than 20km of new or improved cycleways or paths, equivalent to the distance from Newry to Banbridge. It will also support 8,145 meters of new or improved green or blue space this year. The full list of approved projects is: Antrim and Newtownabbey 101,395 towards the development of a pleasure garden within Hazelbank Park, Newtownabbey to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. It will also serve as a key tourist attraction located at the gateway to the Causeway Coastal Road.

Ards and North Down 113,925 towards a playground on De Wind Drive in Comber, providing a wider range of play equipment for younger and older children as well as inclusive equipment for those children with disabilities.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon – 152,191 towards five council-owned play parks: Thornhill, Cline Road, Scarva, Ervine Place, Scotch Street.

Belfast City – 240,367 to install a new trail and community garden at the Botanic Gardens and to help create a teaching facility for soil improvement, food production and testing.

Causeway Coast and Glens 98,600 to improve three currently derelict rural green spaces (Scally Park, Islandmore and Dromore Avenue) and to refurbish a rural play area in Glenullin.

Derry City and Strabane 104,944 contribution to the Strathfoyle Greenway, a 2.7km long greenway, with street lighting controlled by an intelligent system to minimize energy consumption and impacts on wildlife.

Fermanagh and Omagh 81,288 towards the replacement of old wooden walkways on Killyfole Lough, a set of signage and nature trail interpretation, a biodiversity program including educational brochures relating to signage around the Lough and an outdoor classroom in the adjacent Secret Garden.

Lisburn and Castlereagh 103,752 towards a Community Garden and intergenerational sports area at Lough Moss, Carryduff, disabled access paths at Billy Neill MBE Country Park, Dundonald and tree planting to replace ash blighted ones at the new Lisburn Cemetery.

Middle and Eastern Antrim 96,732 to improve the basic infrastructure of five parks and open spaces across the municipality.

Mid Ulster – 104,600 for restoration of multi-use paths, improved car and cycle parking, vegetation clearance, signage and seating and picnic areas in Drumcairne and Derrynoyd Forests.

– 104,600 for restoration of multi-use paths, improved car and cycle parking, vegetation clearance, signage and seating and picnic areas in Drumcairne and Derrynoyd Forests. Newry, Morne and Down – 126,733 to improve the Fallows Trail, a circular walking route from Kilbroney Park through woodland areas of Rostrevor Forest to open up largely unenclosed upland habitats. This 18 km trail will provide a multi-use walking and jogging path for both local residents and visitors.

