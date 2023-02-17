The Ministry of Defense provides specialized assistance to Turkey





Over 100 Defense medical specialists provided emergency medical assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey through a critical care air support team and at the UK medical treatment facility in Turkoglu. Yesterday (February 15), an RAF Critical Care Air Support Team (CCAST) consisting of a consultant anaesthetist, five nurses, three doctors, a paramedic and a medical equipment technician flew in an RAF C-130 Hercules to at Adiyaman Airport in Turkey, close to one of the regions most affected by the earthquake. Last night, earthquake-injured patients, close family members and Turkish medical staff boarded a C-130 before starting the 550-kilometer journey to Etimesgu, where treatment continues. While on board, care is provided by RAF medical specialists who are trained to provide life-saving treatment in the most testing conditions. The UK is working alongside Norway and the Netherlands, which are also operating the C-130. Each flight can care for and transport up to 27 patients at a time. Wing Commander David Hall, lead consultant, described the capabilities the team brings: The RAF’s Critical Care Air Support Team is always ready to airlift the sickest or most injured patients. We have a unique ability to rapidly deploy on any aircraft, anywhere in the world and provide the highest standards of critical care in the air. The team includes a consultant, two flight nurses, a doctor and technical support, and were proud to be deployed in support of the UK’s disaster response and providing care to the sickest patients. Meanwhile, a medical treatment facility has been set up by MOD and FCDO in Turkoglu. 82 personnel from the RAF’s 16th Medical Regiment and Tactical Medical Wing are working side-by-side with Turkish medical staff and doctors from the UK-Med charity to provide life-saving treatment and support. UK military personnel supporting the aid effort in Turkey are commanded by Joint Force Headquarters, the UK’s specialist crisis response organisation. Headquarters worked alongside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to provide vital support to the people of Turkey and over 15 tonnes of aid was sent to Turkey by the RAF including thousands of thermal blankets to keep survivors warm in sub-zero temperatures. temperatures. 25 million in new funding to support the earthquake response was announced yesterday. The operation is being led by the Commander of the Joint Forces Staff, Brigadier Reeve, who was on board the UK’s C-130. He said: It was a real privilege to see the RAF CCAST team in action, with our world-class medics and capability on the back of this C-130, helping the people of Turkey when they are most in need. As a leading member of NATO, the UK is working on a package of further support for Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministry-of-defence-provides-specialist-assistance-to-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos