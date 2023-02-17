Grants to nonprofits that build strong communities





People will have better access to health and safety services, recreational opportunities and social programs in their communities as Community Games Grants will help non-profit organizations purchase equipment and build or renovate their facilities. “We love our communities! This capital project funding supports non-profit organizations working to create vibrant and healthy communities,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through the Community Games Grants, we help ensure that not-for-profit organizations continue to provide the vital services that people in the province depend on.” The Community Gaming Grants Program is providing a total of $5.3 million to 49 nonprofit groups for capital projects in 2023. Examples of funded projects include: a new multi-service center for expanded services through the Multilingual Orientation Service Association for Immigrant Communities (MOSAIC) in Burnaby;

a new search and rescue training, operations and storage facility for the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue Society in Smithers;

a new kitchen and accessible bathroom to support programming for community members at the new LUSH Valley Food Action Association building in Courtenay;

upgraded theater lighting for the Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Center Society, which includes a new digital console and moving lighting fixtures; AND

a new kitchen for young people and their families at the new Foundry center in Surrey, which will be the largest Foundry center to date. The UN government made changes to the capital projects program in 2020 in response to the pandemic-related challenges facing nonprofits. As many organizations have now made the necessary changes in program and service delivery, applications for projects related to COVID-19 will be accepted if the projects have matching contributions of 50% or more. “This grant will allow us to open a new multi-service center, increasing access and improving the variety of services we offer to newcomers of all ages,” said Olga Stachova, CEO, MOSAIC BC. “The expanded center will allow us to support over 1,500 individuals a year, help newcomers with employability skills, connect older people struggling with social isolation, improve digital literacy skills, support young people’s mental health and more. This center will be a lifeline for many people.” Eligible nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for one of six grant sectors, as well as one capital project grant during each sector’s award period. Community Games grants provide approximately $140 million each year to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that provide services to people in British Columbia with $5 million dedicated to funding sector capital projects. Quotes: Caroline Miller, Chair, BC Association for Charitable Games – “The BC Association for Charitable Games is pleased that major capital grant funding is reaching successful applicants in communities across the province. There are many organizations for which this funding will be transformative and others that will achieve long-standing goals of expansion and sustainability. We appreciate the BC Gaming Branch’s diligence in making these funds available to our communities.” Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Nonprofit Community Development – “The Community Games Grants program supports the important work of British Columbia’s not-for-profit organizations, and I’m grateful that not-for-profit organizations can use this funding to ultimately support the delivery of services that people rely on in communities across the province.” Fast facts: Since 2017, Community Games Grants for capital projects have annually supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 484 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund arts and culture, sport, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent and parent advisory councils in BC schools. Learn more: The full list of grant recipients for this funding round is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_Capital_Project_Grants_2022-23.pdf For information about Community Games Grants, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants For Community Games Grants reports, statistics and publications, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/cggreporting

