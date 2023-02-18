Provost’s Message: Winter Term 2023 Update

Dear members of the Trinity College community:

It’s been a great academic year so far and I can hardly believe there are only six weeks of classes left in the term. For the first time in years, it feels fantastically normal on campus. Since the fall, learning, student life, and activities have been back in person, and our students are eager to actually attend events in person and connect and socialize with each other. The energy around Trinity is great and we are in good shape for the rest of the year.

Before I give some highlights about the events around the College, I wanted to mention how concerned we all are about the devastating loss of life resulting from the earthquakes in Trkiye and Syria. of The university has compiled a list ways community members can get involved and the supports available. We have many resources to help those affected by world events like this tragedy, please get in touch if you need support.

Trinity News

For Black History Month, we’re celebrating community members who have made a difference. An outstanding student is Dr. Alexander Augusta Rejected by American universities, he completed his medical degree at Trinity Medical College in 1860. A leader in the Black community, he fought against racism and made outstanding contributions to the medical field and to society on both sides. of the border.

On February 9, the unveiling of new Heritage Toronto plaques honoring Canada’s first two black doctors, Drs. Alexander Augusta and Dr. Anderson Abbott (see images above). Dr. Nav Persaud, a staff physician at St. At the event, organizers and speakers shared inspiring stories of trailblazing and courageous doctors. Commemorative plaques will be placed near the U of T campus in May.

Earlier this year, the College named the Black, Indigenous or Person of Color (BIPOC) Student Award the Dr. Alexander Thomas Augusta to honor and recognize Dr. Augusta to learn more about Dr. Augusta, his memorial plaque and Dr. Augusta award. You can also read more about other Trinity alumni, change makers and community leaders who fought against racism, barriers and challenges of their time on our website.

Just over a year ago, our Divinity Faculty was awarded nearly $1 million (USD) by the Lilly Endowment Inc. to create the Reimagining Contemporary Ministry for a Renewal Church project. As part of the initiative, the Faculty is conducting a series of workshops and seminars on topics related to the core themes of leadership, missionary ministry, and welcoming people into the rich diversity of the church. You can watch recordings of these workshops on our YouTube channeland you are very welcome to join the last two workshops (March 1 and 22).

With the passing of our beloved Chancellor Bill Graham last summer, the nomination process began and the Chancellor’s Search Committee was established in the fall. The search is well underway and in accordance with the colleges’ governance process, the recommended candidate will be presented to the Corporation at its spring meeting on 27 April.

After a pandemic break, it’s great to hear beautiful music back in College! Led by our Director of Music, Thomas Bell, a great variety of musical events have been arranged for this year. All are invited to attend our special concerts, along with Wednesday Evensong services with Trinity Chapel Choir. You can view a list of upcoming Chapel events on our Events calendar. And if you enjoy singing, consider joining the Trinity Chapel Choir Tom Bell would love to hear from you (email: [email protected]). In addition, we will hold a special Evensong service and reception on April 12 to honor John Tuttle for his outstanding contribution to the College. Please save the date more details to come.

Student life

This term, regular programming from our Student Services team is offering many opportunities for students to connect and learn, including wellness programming, resume workshops, academic advising, information sessions (grad schools, medical and justice), high table dinners organized by Academic Dons. , just to name a few. In an effort to build community, following the success of our Residence Community Welcome Dinners last fall, we hosted our new Commuter Student Luncheons to provide students with an opportunity to connect with faculty, staff, and student leaders (and we plan to organize more events for student travelers in the coming months). Our John W. Graham Library has been a busy place this year (a hidden gem among U of T libraries!) and requests for library reference and classroom instruction are high.

Below, I have included a snapshot of recent college events and programs for students.

The New Lawson Center for Sustainability

It’s an exciting and busy time on campus! Early construction work on our new mixed-use residence and academic building Lawson Center for Sustainability is progressing well and there is a lot of activity on the construction site, including the drilling of 57 geothermal wells as part of our sustainability plans for heating and cooling the new building. Learn more about the new building and how Living Trinity Campaign will transform our campus! To view our progress and see project updates and construction announcements (including campus access), please visit trinity.utoronto.ca/construction.

save the date

We welcome members of the Trinity community to attend these upcoming college events in March and April (click the links below for further information and/or to register):

Trinity’s Ethics, Society and Law Programme: Mixing Toxins, Gender, Pollution and Excretion with Dayna Scott – March 8 at 6 p.m., George Ignatieff Theater

Trinity College Undergraduate Research Conference (TCURC) 11 March, at Trinity: support our students as they present their research in an academic setting

An Evening with the Gryphon Trio March 14, 7pm, Seeley Hall

Larkin-Stuart Lecture with Molly Worthen: “Gurus, Prophets, and the Problem of Charisma in North American Politics March 16, 4:30 p.m., Seeley Hall

Special evensong service to honor John Tuttle April 12, 5.15pm, Trinity Chapel (details forthcoming)

Music and concerts in the chapel: Trinity College Evensong weekly Wednesday, 1 March to 5 April, 5.15pm, Trinity Chapel Concert: Trinity Bach Project March 2, 12 noon, Trinity Chapel Concert: Sacred Music in a Sacred Space March 20 and April 24, 12:00, Trinity Chapel

Trinity Reunion 2023 (31 May to 4 June) Registration will open at the end of March (stay tuned for details)

Thank you!

The College could not function as well as it does and be the wonderful place it is without our people. We thank our dedicated faculty and staff for doing everything possible to help our students thrive. Thank you to our donors who continue to support our students so they can thrive, along with supporting the college in our strong aspirations for The Living Trinity. Thanks to our incredible leadership volunteers and most recently, the 500 community members who volunteered their time to evaluate applicant profiles as part of our admissions application process. And thank you to our fantastic students for your positivity and persistence and for looking out for each other.

To kick off Reading Week and for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Conversat Ball will take place tonight (February 17). I hope our students along with faculty and staff guests have a wonderful time celebrating together!

Arts and Science and Divinity students: enjoy your reading week next week and make time for self-care and come back recharged for the last term. To Everyone: I hope you are able to spend time with your loved ones this Family Day weekend.

I look forward to connecting with many of you in the coming months. Until then, take care.

Yours truly,

can moran

Provost & Vice Chancellor