Investing in our communities despite financial challenges Lincolnshire County Council





The council’s budget for 2023-2024 was formally approved by the full council at their meeting on Friday, February 17.

The final budget included adding £8.7 million to the development fund. The money for this will be taken from council reserves and used for projects that benefit local communities. There was also an extra £7m for road maintenance, meaning the highways budget for 2023/24 has now risen to around £93m. Council tax will rise by 4.99% in total (this includes a 2% rise for aged care). However, Lincolnshire will still have one of the lowest council tax rates in the country. Despite the increase in council tax and additional government funding, the council will still need to use another £7.5m of its reserves to balance the books, based on current forecasts. Cllr Martin Hill OBE, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is a good budget for the people of Lincolnshire, protecting the frontline services that residents rely on while living within our means. “We have also decided to transfer £8.7m from reserves to the development fund, which we can do thanks to our track record of strong financial management. Despite the financial challenges we face, we believe it is important to continue to invest in our communities. “In addition, we are putting an extra £7m into our motorways. We know that good roads are important to residents and businesses alike, and this will help offset significant cuts in government funding for road repairs over recent years. “Like families across the country, inflation is driving up our costs, especially for school transportation, and the demand for services continues to increase, especially for adult care and children’s services. “Smarter working will save us more than £23m over the next few years and there has been some extra funding from the government, including around £19m for social care. Regardless, we have to get our reserves back to balance the books. “As a result, officers have recommended that we increase council tax by 5% to ensure the long-term financial stability of the authority. “We will continue to push the government for long-term solutions to the key issues facing local councils, such as fairer funding, the restoration of business rates and the sustainability of aged care. We will also continue to work towards a devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, giving local authorities more control over funding.” The budget also includes: £275m for aged care and community wellbeing

£84 million for children’s social care

£22m for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue You can find further details on council spending at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/budget Budget speech 2023: Global events, major impacts

