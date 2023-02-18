Scientists examine dangerous accelerators of global warming

Recent climate projections may underestimate the pace of global warming in an atmosphere damaged by greenhouse gas emissions because the interaction of powerful climate feedback loops that can accelerate warming are not well represented in mainstream climate models, a international team of scientists in one. study published today in One Earth magazine. Their findings suggest that efforts to reduce emissions require even more urgency to avoid the worst climate outcomes, the team reported.

If the amplification feedbacks are strong enough, the result is likely to be catastrophic climate change that goes beyond anything humans can control, the co-author said. Bill Ripplean ecologist at Oregon State University and co-founder of Alliance of World Scientistswhich has 26,000 members in 180 countries demanding decisive implementation of policies to curb global warming and meet the commitments made by governments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

We would like to see a special IPCC report that focuses on the many dangerous climate feedbacks and the possible acceleration towards planetary tipping points, he said. It is important to understand the most optimistic estimates, but we must also be aware of possible worst-case scenarios.

Latest reviews conclude that, if countries meet the emission reduction targets they have set for themselves, the average global temperature would warm 2.7 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial temperatures by 2100, which would have catastrophic impacts on humans and ecosystems. But if some of the feedback loops shown in the new paper are sped up, warming could rise well above that level, towards 4 degrees Celsiusfrom the end of the century

Climate feedbacks are physical, chemical and biological processes in the ocean, atmosphere and land that, in most cases, reinforce each other to accelerate warming. One example is the melting of sea ice that allows the ocean to absorb more sunlight, which warms the water, to melt more ice. The new paper also describes several climate feedback loops that can have a cooling effect, such as when trees fertilized by rising carbon dioxide concentrations grow faster, thereby taking in more CO2.

The researchers examined 41 climate feedback loops and found 27 that significantly increase warming but may not be fully accounted for in climate models. Ripple said that scientists generally understand the feedback loops individually, but that models often overlook the cumulative effect that all together could have over the next 50 to 80 years.

We are particularly concerned about several biological feedback loops, including melting permafrost, deforestation, loss of soil carbon and burning peatlands, Ripple said. These feedbacks could contribute significantly to warming over the course of the century.

Feedback loops increase polar vulnerability

The Arctic, now warming at four times the global average rate, shows how feedback loops can interact. Scientists know that melting permafrost releases greenhouse gases. A 2017 STUDY showed the potential for carbon release from the breakup of an area of ​​permafrost the size of Alabama. Researchers, however, do not currently expect that process by itself to cause rapid warming in the coming decades.

But Arctic sea ice is also shrinking, exposing more dark ocean water to absorb more heat, which leads to ice melting. And changes in sea ice extent and ocean surface temperatures affect the atmosphere above the sea and the permafrost.

What researchers still don’t fully understand or show in climate models, Ripple said, is how all these different processes can reinforce each other and whether their interactions will lead to sudden and irreversible changes in decades. next.

Other climate feedbacks in the ocean could also accelerate global warming, the co-author said Johan Rockströmdirector of Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. The models used to calculate widely accepted increases in global temperature, including those from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, give us a path to keeping within the 1.5 degree Celsius limit, Rockstrm said. The models assume that the ocean will continue to function more or less the same as it does today, in terms of heat uptake and carbon dioxide solubility.

But the reinforcing feedback loop may change this sooner than expected.

We say, in this article One Earth, that we have to watch very carefully how the Atlantic overturning heat circulation, connected to the Gulf Stream, will behave, he said. How will the Labrador Sea Oscillation work? How will the El Nio, La Nia fluctuation develop? We know that the ocean has absorbed 95 percent of the heat caused by anthropogenic global warming. The question is, what dynamics might suddenly occur as a result of that increased stress?

Deep uncertainty about potentially dangerous turning points

The latest scientific reports from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change identify a small number of the most important feedbacks that could drive the climate to exceed tipping points, but because they cannot yet be adequately assessed, the international scientific panel cannot determine their probability of occurring, or accurately project how they will interact.

In her historical climate science reportsThe IPCC assesses the likelihood of specific climate impacts, for example, assigning a high probability to sea-level rise, but feedbacks and tipping points are still in the realm of deep uncertainty, it said. Frank Pattyna glaciologist in Antarctica in Free University of Brussels who was not involved with the newspaper.

In my domain, a deep known uncertainty is the loss of the Antarctic ice sheet, which is related to the feedbacks we know from sea ice sheet instability and sea ice shelf instability, he said. Research suggests that, in past times of global warming, large swaths of Antarctic ice have crumbled fast enough to melt ice sheets and raise sea levels faster than IPCC forecasts.

The first papers identifying the disintegration of sea ice shelves as a potential contributor to rapid sea level rise appeared around 2016, he said. And now, after six, seven years, we haven’t progressed deeply enough to where we can take this into account in a more physically understandable way that would give more accurate predictions of sea level rise.

Research on identified tipping points is still in its infancy, he said, and the new paper shows the need for a massive international mobilization to quickly assess impacts and feedback interactions.

If you add up the funding associated with sea-level rise research, it’s peanuts compared to what’s at stake with sea-level rise, he said. A 2022 study in EOS clearly demonstrated this critical funding gap.

This chart from the article is shocking: as sea level rises, funding for sea level research falls. The average amount that the US spends on Halloween is $10 billion per year; Ice researchers take 0.04% of this to help plan and predict the biblical migration. How can we reverse this? 9/9 pic.twitter.com/WPPu8u79yD — Helen Amanda Fricker (@helenafricker) February 16, 2023

There is a deeper picture here, said the co-author Team Lentondirector of the Institute of Global Systems in University of Exeter. Lenton was deeply influenced by the scientist James Lovelocks Gaia hypothesis, which proposes that life interacts with its inorganic environment on the planet to form a self-regulating system that perpetuates the conditions required for it to persist. That’s part of what some climate models may be missing, he said.

Lovelock was a visionary in thinking about how people and our actions are intertwined in that system, and of course, that’s what I was talking about, he said, how to see ourselves as integral parts and actors in the system.

There has been an effort to bring a more faithful representation of the nuanced impacts of life on Earth to climate modeling, he said, but they have not yet been fully integrated. Even if global climate models can’t be rebuilt from the ground up, they should bring those qualities to life in some model framework, at least just to explore how that would affect feedback dynamics, he said.

You want to bring together evolution, ecology, biogeochemistry and physical climate, and you don’t want to go crazy, Lenton said.

Climate models began after weather forecasting models focused on the atmosphere and short-term atmospheric processes, he said.

“Gradually, they’ve had more and more things fixed, and when we notice something that might be missing, that might be an important feedback, we start working on getting that into the model as well,” Lenton said. You are always playing catch up.

Lenton said the new paper shows how important it is to keep trying to limit global warming, even if the 1.5 degree Celsius limit is breached in the coming years.

I think many of us would say that the evidence shows that damage from global warming is increasing non-linearly, so that every tenth of a degree more warming will cause more damage than the previous tenth, he said.