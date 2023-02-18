International
Infighting within the Taliban as frustration grows over international recognition
Senior Taliban leaders rarely publicly disagree with official policies issued by the groups’ supreme leader, but there are signs of growing internal dissent as the Taliban struggle to gain international recognition after a year and a half in power.
Acting Taliban Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, at an event marking the 34th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, said on Wednesday that the Taliban must always listen to the legitimate demands of the people.
Yaqoob’s remarks echoed those of other Taliban leaders who have issued rare public criticism in recent days.
A key Taliban figure, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister, on Sunday criticized the group’s leaders for monopolizing power, although he did not name anyone. But his comments were seen as a criticism of the movements’ reclusive supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. He added that this situation can no longer be tolerated.
In recent months, Akhundzada issued numerous decrees banning women and girls from universities and working with NGOs, which drew domestic and international condemnation.
Shinkai Karokhail, a former member of the Wolesi Jirga, Afghanistan’s lower house of parliament, told VOA that some Taliban leaders are frustrated because the supreme leader wants all decisions to be his and expects everyone to obey his decisions.
She added that, therefore, the Taliban leaders have made their disagreement public.
The harsh policies of the recent Taliban do not bode well for them, Karokhail said, adding that people in Afghanistan are not happy. The international community is frustrated and their government is still not recognized.
The Taliban took power in August 2021, but no country has yet recognized them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.
The international community demands that the Taliban give women the right to education and work before opening negotiations.
Since taking power, the Taliban have repeatedly imposed repressive measures against women, including banning them from education, working, traveling long distances without a male relative, and going to parks and gyms.
The internal war of the Taliban
Karokhail added that some Taliban leaders want their government to be recognized, receive international aid, be open to foreign investment and make people happy so they can stay in power.
Former US ambassador to Afghanistan Earl Anthony Wayne told VOA that there are factions in the group that see the importance of engaging with the international community. However, he said that those Taliban are not able to control decision-making now with the Taliban government.
But that could change.
The rare criticism from the powerful Taliban leader Haqqani suggests a power struggle among the Taliban, said Peter Bergen, vice president for global studies and a fellow at New America, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington.
Bergen told VOA that Sirajuddin Haqqani’s comments appear to imply that he is establishing himself as the overall leader of the Taliban.
He added that by controlling the interior ministry and the intelligence service, Haqqani is in a strong position to challenge the Taliban leadership.
The Haqqanis have always been somewhat different from the Taliban because their power base is in eastern and central Afghanistan, not southern Afghanistan, Bergen said.
International punishment
Kate Bateman, a senior expert on Afghanistan for the US Institute of Peace, told VOA that the Taliban’s bans on women’s university education and NGO work brought unified international condemnation.
She added that the Taliban leadership did not expect this kind of reaction.
Bateman said the international community still expects a rollback of the bans, which could open the door to more dialogue.
But as long as this is the situation in Afghanistan,” he said, “the whole world will find it difficult to have a relationship with the Taliban government.
This story originated in the Afghan service of the VOA.
